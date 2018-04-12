DSM Announces Preliminary Q1 2018 Results and Increases Outlook

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, today issues preliminary results for Q1 2018, ahead of the scheduled Q1 results announcement on 8 May 2018.



Q1 preliminary results - highlights





- Continued strong organic sales growth in underlying business estimated at 11%

- Adjusted EBITDA growth of underlying business estimated at 7% despite significant FX

headwind

- Additional temporary vitamin price benefit estimated at EUR165m on Adjusted EBITDA

- Overall very strong quarter with total Adjusted EBITDA up 55%







Key preliminary figures and indicators[1]

in EUR million Q1 2018 Q1 2017

Underlying[2] Temporary[2] Total Reported

business vitamin effect Group

Sales 2,215 220 2,435 2,159

Nutrition 1,430 220 1,650 1,398

Materials 735 735 701

Adjusted EBITDA 370 165 535 345

Nutrition 275 165 440 257

Materials 125 125 113

Innovation -1 -1 1

Corporate -29 -29 -26









% Change

Underlying[2] FX2 Underlying[2] Temporary[2] Total

organic growth total growth vitamin effect Group

Sales 11% -8% 3% 10% 13%

Nutrition 12% -10% 2% 16% 18%

Materials 11% -6% 5% 5%

Adjusted EBITDA 7% 48% 55%

Nutrition 7% 64% 71%

Materials 11% 11%

Innovation

Corporate





[1] Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects continuing operations.



[2] Underlying business is defined in this press release as the performance measures sales and adjusted EBITDA, corrected for DSM's best estimate of the vitamin effect, which is expected to be temporary.



CEO statement



Feike Sijbesma, CEO/Chairman DSM Managing Board, commented on the preliminary results: "We are very pleased that the strong underlying performance of our business continues, with growth well above market. In addition, we are currently benefitting from substantially higher prices in some vitamins due to exceptional supply disruptions in the industry, which are expected to be temporary and heavily weighted towards the first half of the year. These two combined result in a significantly higher outlook for the full year 2018." Outlook 2018



DSM raises its full year outlook 2018 and now expects an Adjusted EBITDA growth towards 25% and a related higher ROCE growth. This is based on:





- a low double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth in the underlying business at constant

currencies,

- a negative foreign exchange effect on Adjusted EBITDA of about EUR80 million, and

- an additional Adjusted EBITDA benefit estimated at EUR250 - 300 million from an

exceptional vitamin pricing environment, that is expected to be temporary and heavily

weighted towards the first half of the year





First quarter DSM total



DSM expects to report a very strong first quarter, with an estimated organic sales growth from the underlying business of 11%. Including the negative foreign currency effects, the total sales growth in the underlying business is estimated to be 3% and the Adjusted EBITDA growth 7%.



The first quarter also benefitted from an additional Adjusted EBITDA contribution estimated at EUR165 million from an exceptional vitamin pricing environment.



First quarter Nutrition



Organic sales growth in the underlying Nutrition business is estimated to be 12%, driven by continued strong volume growth of 7%, well above market. Higher prices in the quarter of 5% partly off-set the negative foreign currency effects and higher input costs.



Including the negative foreign exchange effects, the Adjusted EBITDA of the underlying business is estimated to be up 7%, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 19%.



In addition, due to the exceptional supply disruptions in the industry, the first quarter also benefitted from an estimated EUR165 million additional Adjusted EBITDA contribution from an exceptional vitamin price environment expected to be temporary.



First quarter Materials



Organic sales growth in Materials is expected to be 11% resulting from about 7% in volume growth and about 4% higher prices, driven by the implementation of price increases to off-set higher input costs.



Including the negative foreign exchange effects, the Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be up 11%, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 17%.



Additional Information



Today DSM will hold a conference call for the media from 09.00 AM to 09.30 AM CET and a conference call for investors and analysts from 10.00 AM to 10.30 AM CET. Details on how to access these calls:



Media call: dial-in number Netherlands: +31(0)203418249 UK: +44 20 3365 3210



Investor call: Please use the following registration link to register your participation: https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/4a5a5424-4cf3-464b-ae5b-aee9ca2b2a7a



Financial calendar

8 May 2018 Publication of the results of the first three months of 2018

9 May 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

11 May 2018 Ex-dividend

20 June 2018 Capital Markets Day

1 August 2018 Publication of the half year results of 2018

31 October 2018 Publication of the results of the first nine months of 2018





Forward Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law.



PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676082/DSM_Announces_Preliminary_Q1_2018_Results_and_Increases_Outlook.pdf







