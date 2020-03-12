MIM Software Inc. Receives CE Mark Approval for Molecular Radiotherapy

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received CE Mark approval for its Molecular Radiotherapy product, MIM SurePlan(TM) MRT. The CE Mark approval introduces a universal dosimetry solution for clinicians in Europe.



Molecular Radiotherapy offers the opportunity for precision medicine through the ability to select patients who express the proper targets and the ability to measure the uptake of the therapeutic radiopharmaceutical in individual patients. The use of dosimetry for treatment planning and verification for these Nuclear Medicine therapies has been mandated by the European Directive 2013/59/Euratom.



"We are excited that MIM SurePlan MRT will provide clinicians with patient-individualized dosimetry information, allowing for more informed patient management decisions and supporting the practice of precision medicine," said Aaron Nelson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MIM Software Inc.



MIM SurePlan MRT provides timesaving tools for organ and tumor segmentation, deformable registration, and voxel-based dosimetry for Molecular Radiotherapy. Other features of MIM SurePlan MRT include quantitative SPECT reconstruction and planar corrections, multi-tracer theranostics support, and dosimetry reporting tools. MIM SurePlan MRT received FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States in December 2018.



About MIM Software Inc.



MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide.



For more information about MIM Software, visit [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2747198-1&h=3161685824&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mimsoftware.com%2F&a=%C2%A0]www.mimsoftware.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2747198-1&h=248792025&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mimsoftware.com%2F&a=www.mimsoftware.com].



For more information about MIM SurePlan MRT, visit https://www.mimsoftware.com/mim_sureplan_mrt [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2747198-1&h=3479705858&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mimsoftware.com%2Fmim_sureplan_mrt&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mimsoftware.com%2Fmim_sureplan_mrt].



