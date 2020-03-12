Uber drives customer-focused innovation with Mixpanel

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the world's leading product analytics company, teamed up with Uber to help its teams make analytics self-serve for every product manager. As Uber expands into new markets, its regional product teams tailor everything from the signup flow to the app experience to best meet local needs. Doing this effectively requires making analytics on the user experience as easy to access as possible for employees across the globe so they can always back their decisions with data.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg]



"The needs of our customers are always evolving, so we're continuously testing changes to the experience we provide to both riders and drivers," says Ingrid Bernaudin, Product Lead for Driver Growth. "Mixpanel made analytics self-serve for the product teams at Uber, so anyone can answer questions they have on user conversion, retention, and activation that are locally relevant and optimized for that region."



After looking at the analytics products available in the market, Uber chose Mixpanel [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2747358-1&h=2939871900&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mixpanel.com%2F%3Futm_medium%3Dwebsite%26utm_source%3Dpr-newswire%26utm_campaign%3Duber-release%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D&a=Mixpanel] based on its ability to provide powerful analysis that's easy to use and scales with its teams. With a sophisticated data setup already in place, Mixpanel's flexibility to integrate with it reliably, across very large volumes of data, was also key for the company.



"Uber's product and data teams are on the cutting edge and will push us to continually evolve Mixpanel to be faster and more powerful," says Neil Rahilly, Mixpanel's VP of Product and Design. "We're excited to arm them with self-serve analytics so they can build amazing experiences throughout the world."



About Mixpanel Mixpanel's mission is to increase the rate of innovation by helping companies build better products through data. With our market-leading product analytics solution, product teams can analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience.



Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Twitter, and Ancestry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2747358-1&h=4110327068&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mixpanel.com%2F%3Futm_medium%3Dwebsite%26utm_source%3Dpr-newswire%26utm_campaign%3Duber-release%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D&a=www.mixpanel.com].



About Uber Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2747358-1&h=918202977&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F722004%2FMixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F722004%2FMixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Alana Tees, Communications Lead. (415) 964-5034, pr@mixpanel.com



Web site: www.mixpanel.com/



