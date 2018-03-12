Moxy To 'Play On' Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020



LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's playful, experiential hotel brand for the next generation of travellers, debuted in Europe in 2014, grew rapidly and is now expanding globally. The brand is advancing its strong presence with plans to expand into more than 40 new destinations in both fast-growing and established markets in Europe in the next three years. With more than 50 signed hotels in Moxy's pipeline expected to open in Europe between now and year end 2020, the bold brand is sustaining sharp growth in countries such as Germany and the UK, as well as making its entry into key European destinations including France, Portugal and The Netherlands.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652420/Moxy_Europe_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652420/Moxy_Europe_Infographic.jpg]



Moxy accelerated its European footprint in 2017, and expects to continue to grow its robust pipeline for the continent over the next three years:





-- Germany - The German market already boasts nine Moxy hotels and is set

to more than double its portfolio with another sixteen properties due to

open by the end of 2019 in key cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg

and Düsseldorf.



-- UK - Following the recent openings of both Moxy London Excel and Moxy

London Stratford, the UK expects to see the launch of a further five

Moxy hotels by the end of 2018 alone. The brand expects to have all four

corners of the country covered, with properties in vibrant destinations

that fit the brand's irreverent spirit, such as Edinburgh, Glasgow,

York, and Southampton - set to offer bold and experiential stays for

fun-hunting travellers.



-- Scandinavia - The recent opening of Moxy Oslo X marks the brand's entry

into Scandinavia and paves the way for future development in what is a

dynamic and growing market for European travel. Further properties in

the pipeline include Denmark (Copenhagen) and Norway (Stavanger).



-- Market Entries - In addition to continued growth in existing markets,

the Moxy brand will also make its debut in numerous new markets over the

next three years, including The Netherlands (Amsterdam, The Hague),

France (Paris, Lille, Biot), Portugal (Lisbon), Poland (Warsaw, Poznan,

Katowice and Szczecin), Georgia (Tbilisi), Switzerland (Bern and

Lausanne) Ireland (Dublin), and Greece (Patra).

The Moxy brand debuted in Europe in 2014 with the opening of Moxy Milan, and has since grown to include 20 open hotels in destinations in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific regions, with over 90 properties in its development pipeline globally. Defined by attitude rather than price point, Moxy redesigns the traditional affordable hotel experience, allowing guests to work, play and connect whilst surrounded by bold design and contemporary style. With its vibrant lobby spaces based around an amped-up bar experience, cozy rooms with premium comforts, 24/7 self-service grab and go, ample plug-ins for personal devices and free Wi-Fi, Moxy aims to surprise budget-conscious travellers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience - giving them only what they want and nothing that they don't.



"Moxy was developed to respond to the changing needs of the next generation of travellers and it is this tailored experience that has made it so appealing to both guests and developers alike," said John Licence, Vice President of Premium and Select Brands at Marriott International, Europe. "Moxy Hotels allow our guests to not take themselves too seriously, providing them with personalized experiences in a well-designed space that is surprisingly affordable, with the latest technology and plenty of social spaces that blend work and play. Giving guests all the fun, comfort and style without the hefty price tags has helped to set the brand up for success in Europe and beyond."



Moxy is largely franchised, which drives rapid growth of the brand. Owners recognize the brand's value proposition offering quick entry to market, access to world-class global platforms and backing by Marriott Rewards, the industry's leading loyalty programme.



"Moxy is experiencing tremendous growth momentum driven by owners looking to maximize the value of their assets quickly with adaptive, re-use and conversion opportunities," said Carlton Ervin, Chief Development Officer at Marriott International, Europe. "Moxy's flexible design makes it a smart choice for owners, as it easily adapts to a range of development projects, including the transformation of unconventional spaces - a spice warehouse, historical office building or vodka factory, for example - into a stylish, disruptive hotel experience."



Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in future years and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled bedrooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards(®) which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards(®). Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest(®) at members.marriott.com [http://members.marriott.com/] for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com [http://www.moxyhotels.com/].





-- Follow Moxy on Instagram [https://instagram.com/moxyhotels/]

-- Watch Moxy on YouTube [http://www.youtube.com/MoxyHotels]

-- Engage #AtTheMoxy

-- Watch the Moxy Manifesto video here

[http://moxy-hotels.marriott.com/our-story]

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards(®), which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards(®), and Starwood Preferred Guest(®). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com [http://www.marriott.com/], and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com [http://www.marriottnewscenter.com/]. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/286597/moxy_hotels_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/286597/moxy_hotels_Logo.jpg]



Info - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652420/Moxy_Europe_Infographic.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652420/Moxy_Europe_Infographic.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/286597/moxy_hotels_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/286597/moxy_hotels_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Maria Jose Crousillat, Director of Communications, Select Brands Europe, +44 7551 289514, MariaJose.Crousillat@marriott.com; or Kate Riley, Public Relations Manager, Europe, +44 (0) 207 012 7434, kate.riley@marriott.com



CONTACT: Maria Jose Crousillat, Director of Communications, Select Brands Europe, +44 7551 289514, MariaJose.Crousillat@marriott.com; or Kate Riley, Public Relations Manager, Europe, +44 (0) 207 012 7434, kate.riley@marriott.com



Web site: http://www.marriott.com/



