PICS Telecom Awarded the 2020 Verizon Supplier Sustainability Award

BRISTOL, England, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PICS Telecom has been selected as the winner of Verizon's global supplier sustainability award for 2020.



Awarded by James J. Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon, the award was given in recognition of the collaboration between PICS and Verizon, in support of Verizon's sustainability efforts across the globe, through the recovery, redeployment, re-use and recycling of surplus assets across their vast network estate.



In 2019, the world generated a striking 53.6 Mt of e-waste, an average of 7.3 kg per capita (The Global E-waste Monitor 2020).



If a process cannot be maintained at a certain rate or level, by definition, it is unsustainable. End of life network assets falling into landfills is an unsustainable practice. Verizon and PICS work collectively to develop sustainable systems, while setting out to reuse and recycle our existing waste to move forward towards a greener and brighter future.



"PICS is proud to receive this award from our partners at Verizon. This award is not just a testament to the PICS ethos of helping our partners deal with their networks in the most sustainable, green fashion but it is also a testament to Verizon's commitment to be a leader in sustainability practice on a global scale." - Tim Williams CEO/President PICS Telecom



About PICS



PICS Telecom is a leading global reseller of new and used telecom and data equipment, backed with 28+ years of industry experience within the circular economy. We support network operators of all sizes across the globe with green solutions to upgrade, maintain and extend the life of their networks.



To learn more about our circular economy solutions click here [http://www.picstelecom.com/].



PICS offers a fully transparent, comprehensive asset management service which allows our partners to sustainably purchase, re-reuse, refurbish, re-sell and recycle network equipment whether Optical, wireless, IP, CPE or anything in between.



Our team at PICS Telecom consists of a global collaboration of industry specialists that total over 400 years of combined experience in helping our partners reach their CAPEX, OPEX and environmental goals.



For more information about PICS' award winning solutions visit www.picstelecom.com [http://www.picstelecom.com/].



