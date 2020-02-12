Moët Hennessy: Our Commitment to Living Soils

PARIS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the opening speech of its forum on Living Soils, Moët Hennessy made official its commitment to sustainable viticulture.



"Through Living Soils, Moët Hennessy aims to unite its communities across the world and develop a global social responsibility program." Philippe Schaus



The rising concern around climate change affects us all. This "Living Soils" forum is intended to move the conversation forward and facilitate a discussion and ultimately raise awareness without taboo.



"A bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world" - Louis Pasteur. This philosophy has been at the heart of Moët Hennessy's vision for continuous progress on the human side, as well as in terms of knowledge, methods and technology. Climate change, preservation of the soils, water and energy conservation, as well as sustainability in supply chains all factor in to the protection of the "Living Soils". On this occasion, Moët Hennessy made three announcements:





-- In 2020, all of its vineyards in Champagne will be herbicide-free and

the Division will provide support to winegrower partners to help them

become certified sustainable.

-- Moët Hennessy will invest EUR20M in a research center in the Champagne

Region devoted to scientific research around sustainable viticulture

-- A "University of Living Soils" will be created to encourage the sharing

of knowledge and best practices. Its aim will be to enrich the debates

on progress toward a more sustainable future for wine and spirits in an

inclusive way.

Moët Hennessy's vision across all Maisons is to lead the way for future generations, so that all employees, consumers and winemakers can continue to enjoy and discover its wines and spirits in a consistent and integrated way that is respectful of nature.



ABOUT MOET HENNESSY



Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wines and spirits company in the world, encompasses 22 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted: Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Krug, Mercier, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Chandon, Newton, Terrazas de los Andes, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Numanthia, Ao Yun, Volcan De Mi Tierra, Woodinville Whiskey Company, Clos19, Château du Galoupet, Cheval des Andes & Château d'Esclans.



