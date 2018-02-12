Spin Master Sues Alpha Group for Patent Infringement Relating to Award-winning Bakugan Toys

TORONTO, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Spin Master Corp. , a leading global children's entertainment company, has sued Alpha Group US, LLC and Alpha Animation and Toys Limited in multiple jurisdiction over the supply of their Screechers Wild toy product, which Spin Master alleges infringes the patents covering its globally popular Bakugan(R) toys.



Spin Master has obtained world-wide patents to protect the magnetic transformation feature associated with its award winning and successful Bakugan toys. In proceedings recently filed by Spin Master, it is alleged that the transformation feature in Alpha Group's Screechers Wild toys infringes Spin Master's patents covering its Bakugan toys.



After discovery of Screechers Wild Product sales, Spin Master filed patent infringement proceedings in Canada, United Kingdom and the United States. Spin Master is seeking injunctions against continued sales as well as claims for additional damages based upon ongoing sales, despite Spin Master putting Alpha Group on notice.



Spin Master has been active protecting its Bakugan intellectual property in China, where patent infringement claims have been filed based on its Bakugan technology against GuangZhou Lingdong Creative Culture Technology Co. Ltd, in respect of its line of transforming spheres called "Eonster Hunter".



"Spin Master actively monitors markets around the world and will continue to assert and protect its intellectual property rights where it believes those rights are encroached. We would like to thank our retailer partners in advance for respecting our intellectual property and doing the right thing for companies that invest in true innovation" stated Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. Added Ronnen Harary, Co-CEO of Spin Master, "Bakugan was a global toy phenomenon and we have taken, and continue to take, great care to protect our innovative transforming technology in major territories around the world. We have more patents filed, which will strengthen our Bakugan technology further. Spin Master expects its competitors to respect Spin Master's intellectual property and will take all necessary steps to protect it, if it believes those rights are being infringed."



About Spin Master



Spin Master is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer(R), Bakugan(R), Meccano(R), and 2017 Toys of the Year, Hatchimals(R), Air Hogs(R) and PAW Patrol(R). Since 2005, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 21 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,500 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.



