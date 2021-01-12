TV without cords - new freedom for your home and work spaces

REASONANCE shows wirelessly powered TV at CES2021. Innovative technology changes user's experience and finally brings wireless solutions to mass market products.



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2021 -- Many electronics manufacturers strive for the better user's experience and comfort. One of such efforts is to make devices working without cords by getting the power wirelessly - literally through the air.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418846/REASONANCE.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418846/REASONANCE.jpg ]



The R&D stage startup Reasonance has presented one of its prototypes, a fully wireless 40" TV powered with 120W. For demonstration purposes the receiving coil has been placed on the back panel, though for the product itself it can be incorporated inside.



The transmitting system is placed horizontally with an angle of 90 degrees at the distance of ca. 50 cm, which means misalignment and angles change between two coils are not a problem anymore. Besides, the transmitting system can be integrated in the wall and furniture as it won't impact the transfer efficiency. A person will be able to move a wireless TV closer to bed or sofa at one's own convenience and it won't affect the system.



Reasonance is a fundamentally new tech that differs from all known methods of wireless power transfer. It is based on classic magnetic resonance but brings it to the next, advanced level. Thanks to the patented configuration of the transfer system, it offers high performance in power, efficiency, transfer distance, and design freedom.



"There were few attempts to create a wirelessly working home devices, like TVs. Samsung was going to show a truly wireless TV at CES 2020 but they have canceled their plans. As they later clarified, the power efficiency achieved by the tech at this stage would not be enough to offer a stable source of power to the TV. With our technology the 'truly wireless TV' becomes a reality," says Anton Vishnevsky, the founder and CEO of Reasonance.



Reasonance is currently working on other prototypes. This breaking-through technology is flexible enough to be implemented in a wide range of market applications. Moreover, it is so cost-effective that might make a cordless future a close reality.





Technical data of the TV powered by

REASONANCE







Power transferred

120 W







Frequency used 20-120 kHz





Distance (orthogonal

alignment)

50 cm







Efficiency 90%







To learn more about how to get rid of cords, visit www.reasonance.tech [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3033722-1&h=3388556754&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.reasonance.tech%2F&a=www.reasonance.tech]. For more images and information, please visit our CES 2021 press kit: https://ces.vporoom.com/Reasonance [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3033722-1&h=1470176640&u=https%3A%2F%2Fces.vporoom.com%2FReasonance&a=https%3A%2F%2Fces.vporoom.com%2FReasonance]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418846/REASONANCE.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3033722-1&h=2272470055&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1418846%2FREASONANCE.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1418846%2FREASONANCE.jpg]



CONTACT: Marina Dobrinchuk, m.dobrinchuk@reasonance.tech, +7 905 2010171



Web site: http://www.reasonance.tech/



