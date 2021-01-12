China Report ASEAN presents the story of a cattle farmer in China's Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year 2020 masks the overcoming of extreme poverty in China. What does this mean to the people who went through this process? China Report ASEAN tries to find answers to this question in the story of a cattle farmer in China's Inner Mongolia.



The protagonist Yu Chenglin is a herder who lives in the prairie of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Yu was quite poor twenty years before he decided to raise cattle to make a fortune. Yu devoted himself to the cattle-raising work, which brought him not only money but good reputation. Living a much better life, Yu is generous enough to share his cattle-raising skills to other folks in the village: "When raising cattle, first you need to like them." "If you don't want to be poor, you cannot just rely on physical work. You need to use your mind and explore the cattle-raising skills."



