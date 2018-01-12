Sandhills East Announces New Office Location In Germany

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills East has announced plans to open an additional office location in Hamburg, Germany. The Manchester-based company is behind a number of leading print and online resources connecting buyers and sellers of plant equipment, construction and heavy machinery, and commercial trucks and trailers across Germany, Europe, and beyond. Sandhills East is among several international subsidiaries of Sandhills Publishing, the Nebraska, USA-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, and AuctionTime.com. The new office continues a larger trend of international growth, following a number of strategic acquisitions, new product launches, and brand extensions, as well as the recent opening of offices in New Zealand, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Sandhills East is actively recruiting for open internships and full-time positions at its numerous office locations across Europe, including Hamburg.



Sandhills' print publications and websites are the go-to resources for buying and selling farm and agriculture equipment, commercial trucks and trailers, plant equipment and heavy machinery, as well as parts and attachments for these assets. Print publications are distributed to buyers at key distribution points in markets all over the world, and local website domains help buyers source the equipment they need quickly and easily.



In Germany, Sandhills East distributes Machinery Trader Europe, TractorHouse Europe, and Truck Buy & Sell International. It acquired Truck Buy & Sell International (one of the most prominent heavy duty vehicle magazines in Europe) and Transporter (a monthly magazine targeting buyers and sellers of lighter-duty vans, trucks, and other vehicles) in early 2017. Across Europe, Sandhills East's portfolio also includes: Truck Locator, Van Locator, trucks-Business.fr, Commercial Vehicle Dealer, CercoCamion.com, CamionSuperMarket, Trasporto, Farm & Plant Buyers Guide, Farm Machinery Locator, MOMA Agri, agri-Business.fr, A Come Agricoltura, tp-Business.fr, TODO V.I., Maquinaria OP, TrattoriSuperMarket, Cantierissimo con Carrellistica, Plant Locator, and Resale Weekly.



Sandhills East also builds and hosts custom websites, and provides a number of cloud-hosted business apps and resources to dealers and manufacturers in its core industries. These mobile-friendly added-value resources include everything from inventory management to equipment valuations and market trends powered by real-time asset and industry data. Sales reps at offices all over the world work closely with equipment sellers to implement effective sales and marketing campaigns that deliver results.



"Germany is one of Europe's central hubs for transacting farm and agriculture equipment, construction machinery, and commercial trucks and trailers," explains Sandhills Publishing's Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "A local office in Hamburg furthers our presence in Europe, and enables us to better serve buyers and sellers locally and beyond."



Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing are actively recruiting for positions in Hamburg, the U.S., and offices worldwide with hundreds of open positions, particularly for internships and careers in sales. For more information or to submit an application, visit www.Sandhills.jobs [http://www.sandhills.com/careers-and-internships].



About Sandhills Sandhills Publishing has served the heavy machinery industry since 1978. The company has since added publications and websites serving the trucking, agriculture, aviation, and technology industries. Its successful brands include: Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, RentalYard, MarketBook, Controller, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, and more.



As a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, Sandhills East builds on the company's decades-long presence in its core industries. Sandhills East was established in 2011, expanding to include office locations across Europe. The company continues to expand its existing presence in the markets it serves through the ongoing international growth of new and existing products and services that meet the needs of buyers and sellers worldwide.



