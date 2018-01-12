Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Announces Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

BENGALURU, India, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Reported year-on-year revenue growth of 8.0% in USD terms for the quarter and 24.3% operating margin



1. Highlights of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017



- Q3 revenues grew year-on-year by 8.0% in USD terms; 5.8% in constant currency

terms

- Q3 revenues grew sequentially by 1.0% in USD terms; 0.8 % in constant currency terms

- Q3 operating margin improved to 24.3% from 24.2% in Q2 18

- Q3 EPS at $ 0.35, year-on-year growth of 46.1% and sequential growth of 38.2%

- Q3 EPS of $ 0.35 includes positive impact of $ 0.10 from Advance Pricing Agreement

(APA) with the US IRS

- 9 months year-on-year revenue growth at 6.5% in USD terms; 5.6% in constant currency

terms

- Q3 cash flow from operating activities were at $ 657 mn, compared to $ 441 mn in Q2 18

- Utilization excluding trainees at all-time high of 84.9%

- Q3 standalone attrition declined to 15.8% from 17.2% in Q2 18

- FY 18 revenue guidance in constant currency retained at 5.5%-6.5%

- FY 18 operating margin range unchanged at 23%-25%





Financial Highlights



Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017





- Revenues were $ 2,755 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017

- Operating profit was $ 669 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017

QoQ growth of 1.4%; YoY growth of 4.5%

- Net profit was $ 796 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017

QoQ growth of 37.6%; YoY growth of 45.4%

- Basic EPS at $ 0.35 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017





During the quarter, on account of the conclusion of an APA with the US IRS, net profit has increased which has led to an increase in Basic EPS by $ 0.10 for the quarter



Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the nine months ended December 31, 2017





- Revenues were $ 8,134 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017

YoY growth of 6.5% in reported terms; 5.6% in constant currency terms

- Operating profit was $ 1,966 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017

YoY growth of 4.3%

- Net profit was $ 1,915 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017

YoY growth of 19.9%





During the nine months period ended December 31, 2017, on account of the conclusion of an APA with the US IRS, net profit has increased which has led to an increase in Basic EPS by $ 0.09



"It is a privilege for me to be appointed as the CEO & MD of Infosys, helping our clients navigate the digital future and employees build new skills and capabilities. Our Q3 performance is strong. We had 8% year-on-year growth and 24.3% operating margin with US$ 593 million of free cash flow," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD. "We are progressing towards stability and are well positioned to serve our clients in the new areas of demand, " he added.



"Increased adoption of our digital offerings and new services helped stabilize price realization. We were able to grow client relationships across revenue categories," said Pravin Rao, COO. "During the quarter, we provided compensation increases and higher variable payouts to our employees. Our investments in employees continues to deliver results as reflected in lower attrition."



"Our operating margins were stable on the back of broad-based improvement in operational efficiency parameters. Our cash generation continued to be robust during the quarter," said M.D. Ranganath, CFO. "We successfully executed the share buyback of Rs. 13,000 crores in line with our capital allocation policy."



2. Outlook for FY 2018



The Company's outlook (consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, under IFRS is as follows:





- Revenues are expected to grow 5.5%-6.5% in constant currency*;

- Revenues are expected to grow 6.5%-7.5% in USD terms based on the exchange rates as of

December 31, 2017**





*FY 17 constant currency rates - AUD/USD - 0.75; Euro/USD - 1.09; GBP/USD - 1.30



**Currency rates as of December 31, 2017 - AUD/USD - 0.78; Euro/USD - 1.20; GBP/USD - 1.35



3. Board and Management Changes



Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board in its meeting held on December 2, 2017 appointed Salil Parekh as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from January 2, 2018 for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders and other regulatory requirements, if any. The Board re-designated Pravin Rao as the Chief Operating Officer and Whole Time Director with effect from January 2, 2018 upon stepping down as the interim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in accordance with the terms of his appointment. Further, Pravin Rao shall hold the office of Whole Time Director up to August 17, 2022.



The postal ballot notice dated January 3, 2018 seeking the approval of shareholders including the terms of appointment of the above changes is available on the Company's website at the following link- https://www.infosys.com/investors/Documents/postal-ballot-jan2018.pdf



Rajesh K. Murthy, President, has resigned from the company for personal reasons. His last date with Infosys will be January 31, 2018. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours.



4. Committee of Directors



The Committee of Directors was formed on April 13, 2017 to support and advise the management in executing the Company's strategy. With the appointment of Salil Parekh as the CEO and Managing Director of the Company, the Committee of Directors stands dissolved with effect from January 12, 2018.



5. Update on Shareholders consultation by SRC



The Company has completed the previously announced shareholder consultation. The feedback received was presented and taken on record by the Board on January 11, 2018



6. Signing of the Advance Pricing Agreement ("APA") with the US Internal Revenue Service



Infosys has concluded an Advance Pricing Agreement ("APA") with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"). Under the APA, Infosys and the IRS have agreed on the methodology to allocate revenues and compute the taxable income of the Company's U.S. operations. This agreement covers financial years from 2011 to 2021. The APA will enhance predictability of Infosys' tax obligations in respect of its U.S. operations.



In accordance with the APA, Infosys has reversed tax provisions of approximately US$ 225 million made in previous periods which are no longer required (both under International Financial Reporting Standards and Indian Accounting Standards). Further, in line with the APA, Infosys expects to payout approximately US$ 233 million due to the difference between the taxes payable for prior periods as per the APA and the actual taxes paid for such periods. This amount is expected to be paid over the next few quarters.



The reversal of the tax provisions of approximately US$ 225 million had a positive impact on the consolidated Basic EPS for the quarter ending December 31, 2017 by approximately US$ 0.10. Further, on account of the APA methodology, Infosys expects its overall effective tax rate to be lower by about 100 basis points for future periods covered under the APA.



7. Share buyback



The Board, at its meeting on August 19, 2017, approved a proposal for the Company to buyback its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 5 each from the eligible equity shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding INR 13,000 crore. The shareholders approved the said proposal of buyback of Equity Shares through the postal ballot that concluded on October 7, 2017. The Buyback offer comprised a purchase of 11,30,43,478 Equity Shares aggregating 4.92% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company at a price of INR 1,150 per Equity share. The buyback was offered to all eligible equity shareholders (including those who became equity shareholders as on the Record date by cancelling American Depository Shares and withdrawing underlying Equity shares) of the Company as on the Record Date (i.e. November 1, 2017) on a proportionate basis through the "Tender offer" route. The Company concluded the buyback procedures on December 27, 2017 and 11,30,43,478 equity shares were extinguished. The Company has funded the buyback from its securities premium and general reserve. In accordance with section 69 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has created 'Capital Redemption Reserve' of $ 9 million equal to the nominal value of the shares bought back as an appropriation from general reserve.



About Infosys Ltd.



Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.



Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.



Safe Harbor



Certain statements in this release including those concerning our future growth prospects, predictability of the Company's tax obligations in respect of its US operations, the amount and timing of tax payments to be made by the Company, the impact on consolidated Basic EPS, and the Company's overall effective tax rate for future periods, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the profit margins for client contracts that are executed in whole or in part by the Company's US operations, as well as changes in US tax laws. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.



Infosys Limited and subsidiaries



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Dollars in millions except equity share data)





December 31,

2017 March 31, 2017

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents 3,226 3,489

Current investments 389 1,538

Trade receivables 2,057 1,900

Unbilled revenue 573 562

Prepayments and other current assets 891 749

Income tax assets 84 -

Derivative financial instruments 13 44

Total current assets 7,233 8,282

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 1,853 1,807

Goodwill 583 563

Intangible assets 94 120

Investment in associate - 11

Non-current investments 957 984

Deferred income tax assets 184 83

Income tax assets 863 881

Other non-current assets 122 123

Total non-current assets 4,656 4,572

Total assets 11,889 12,854

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables 79 57

Derivative financial instruments 1 -

Current income tax liabilities 397 599

Client deposits 24 5

Unearned revenue 362 274

Employee benefit obligations 227 209

Provisions 71 63

Other current liabilities 1,040 954

Total current liabilities 2,201 2,161

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities 100 32

Employee benefit obligations 8 -

Other non-current liabilities 36 24

Total liabilities 2,345 2,217

Equity

Share capital- INR 5 ($0.16) par value 2,400,000,000

(2,400,000,000) equity shares authorized, issued

and outstanding 2,173,143,893 (2,285,655,150), net

of 10,805,896 (11,289,514) treasury shares as of

December 31, 2017 (March 31, 2017), respectively 190 199

Share premium 243 587

Retained earnings 11,099 12,190

Cash flow hedge reserve - 6

Other reserves 161 -

Capital redemption reserve 9 -

Other components of equity (2,158) (2,345)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the

company 9,544 10,637

Non-controlling interests - -

Total equity 9,544 10,637

Total liabilities and equity 11,889 12,854





Infosys Limited and subsidiaries



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Dollars in millions except share and per equity share data)





Three months Three months Nine months Nine months

ended ended ended ended

December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2017 2016 2017 2016

Revenues 2,755 2,551 8,134 7,639

Cost of sales 1,773 1,601 5,208 4,832

Gross profit 982 950 2,926 2,807

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing expenses 136 131 405 402

Administrative expenses 177 179 555 519

Total operating expenses 313 310 960 921

Operating profit 669 640 1,966 1,886

Other income, net 149 121 413 347

Share in associate's profit /

(loss) - - - (1)

Write-down of investment in

associate - - (11) -

Profit before income taxes 818 761 2,368 2,232

Income tax expense 22 214 453 635

Net profit 796 547 1,915 1,597

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Re-measurements of the net defined

benefit liability/asset 2 (1) 3 (10)

Cumulative impact on reversal of

unrealized gain on quoted debt

securities on adoption of IFRS 9 - - - (5)

Equity instruments through other

comprehensive income, net - - - -

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair valuation of investments, net (4) - 2 -

Fair value changes on derivatives

designated as cash flow hedge, net 1 4 (6) 4

Foreign currency translation 229 (189) 182 (243)

Total other comprehensive income,

net of tax 228 (186) 181 (254)

Total comprehensive income 1,024 361 2,096 1,343

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company 796 547 1,915 1,597

Non-controlling interests - - - -

796 547 1,915 1,597

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company 1,024 361 2,096 1,343

Non-controlling interests - - - -

1,024 361 2,096 1,343

Earnings per equity share

Basic ($) 0.35 0.24 0.84 0.70

Diluted ($) 0.35 0.24 0.84 0.70

Weighted average equity shares

used in computing earnings per

equity share

Basic 2,275,074,804 2,285,651,730 2,282,186,771 2,285,638,678



Diluted 2,276,381,570 2,286,229,042 2,284,287,492 2,286,076,462







NOTES:



1. The unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2017 have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on January 12, 2018



2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the company can be downloaded from http://www.infosys.com



3. Other income for three months and nine months ended December 31, 2017 includes interest on income tax refund of $ 31 million and $ 41 million respectively



4. During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, on account of the conclusion of an Advance Pricing Agreement ("APA") with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company has in accordance with the APA, reversed income tax expense provision of $ 225 million which pertains to previous periods which are no longer required. Consequently, profit for the period has increased and therefore has led to an increase in Basic earnings per equity share by $0.10 for quarter ended December 31, 2017 and $0.09 for nine months ended December 31, 2017



5. During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company has written down the entire carrying value of the investment in its associate DWA Nova LLC, an Infosys Innovation Fund Investment. The impact of write down on Q1 18 net profit is $ 11 million



IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2017-2018/q3/Documents/IFRS-USD-press-release.pdf



Fact Sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2017-2018/q3/Documents/fact-sheet.pdf







