Roche teams up with Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy

BASEL, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it is partnering with the French MedTech company Diabeloop to advance the management of insulin pump therapy, creating new opportunities to lower the burden of constant insulin dose adjustment for people with diabetes and to improve therapy outcomes(1). The partnership marks Roche's first step in the field of automated insulin delivery (AID) representing a milestone in Roche's strategy of integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM). By building on its own strengths and expanding its offering through the partnership with Diabeloop, Roche embraces its vision to bring innovation to people with diabetes helping them to experience true relief.



"Everybody at Roche Diabetes Care is excited about the new partnership with Diabeloop. The technology of Diabeloop, based on a self-learning algorithm, is unique. We are convinced that the potential of the hybrid closed-loop systems will contribute to a more efficient and personalised approach of diabetes management," said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "For more than three decades, we have been committed to supporting people with diabetes with a range of different insulin pump technologies. Throughout the years, we have always aimed to give people with diabetes choice, so that they can select the best therapy solutions to suit their needs. Together with Diabeloop, we are again expanding the choice of options available to people with diabetes, by embarking on our journey of automated insulin delivery."



"Reliable insulin delivery is a critical component in Diabeloop's hybrid closed-loop systems embedding therapeutic artificial intelligence. The accuracy and reliability of Roche's insulin pump portfolio perfectly fits our vision to personalise therapy to the physiology and lifestyle of people with diabetes, helping them to spend less time managing diabetes while improving time in range(1)," said Erik Huneker, Diabeloop founder and co-CEO. "We are looking forward to partnering with Roche and work together to individualise diabetes management," concluded Marc Julien, co-CEO at Diabeloop.



About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.



Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.



Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.



For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com [file:///G:/Shared%20drives/RDC_Global%20Communications%20[WORKING%20FOLDER_ARCHIVE]/Cooperations_Partnerships/Diabeloop/202011_Cooperation%20with%20Diabeloop_First%20Announcement/www.rochediabetes.com], www.accu-chek.com [http://www.accu-chek.com/] and www.mysugr.com [file:///G:/Shared%20drives/RDC_Global%20Communications%20[WORKING%20FOLDER_ARCHIVE]/Cooperations_Partnerships/Diabeloop/202011_Cooperation%20with%20Diabeloop_First%20Announcement/www.mysugr.com].





