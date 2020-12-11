PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Directors of St James's Place plc

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public letter to the Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/ [https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fprimestonecapital.news%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cjwilliams%40greenbrookpr.com%7C50ee946d07824c78251408d89d58f4d4%7C1b4cde5a065d44119a0f6e404986a335%7C0%7C0%7C637432352671353183%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=dK3%2FasoXjfhXPwjIO5yFIXf3frj1w5BUdf1h2KH7Sww%3D&reserved=0]



