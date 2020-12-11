OPPO Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that OPPO, a leading smart device company, has become a licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. OPPO will gain access to the over 13,000 (and counting) worldwide patents essential for implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.



"OPPO's joining our HEVC Advance program is an important endorsement, and we are excited to welcome them," said Access Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "As a leading smart device company with some of the best-selling products and brands in the world, OPPO's investment in research, innovation and intellectual property has made it a leading contributor in the development of many next-generation standards in the telecommunication and media industry, including VVC, the next generation video codec. We look forward to OPPO's participation in our HEVC program and having their support in our VVC program as well."



"HEVC Advance is a collaborative patent platform that balances the interest of both licensees and licensors, and takes FRAND principles seriously," said Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO. "OPPO is very pleased to join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, and looks forward to promoting the healthy development of the industry with our worldwide partners."



About OPPO:



OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



About Access Advance:



Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology and is currently in the development phase for its VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3009736-1&h=1861701088&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.accessadvance.com%2F&a=www.accessadvance.com.] For more information about the VVC Advance Patent Pool currently in development, please contact Paul Bawel, SVP, Business Development, at Paul.Bawel@accessadvance.com [mailto:Paul.Bawel@accessadvance.com].



