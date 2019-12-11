Vizetto and Syngrafii announce strategic partnership

Vizetto and Syngrafii are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership. This combines Vizetto's industry leading software platform Reactiv SUITE with Syngrafii's world class video signing and e-signature solutions and sets the stage for them to disrupt the global electronic signature market.



TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Software developer Vizetto [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2668232-1&h=1209895462&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvizetto.com%2F&a=Vizetto] is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Canadian based e-signature leader, Syngrafii [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2668232-1&h=1892045109&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.syngrafii.com%2F&a=Syngrafii]. This integration combines Vizetto's Reactiv SUITE and Syngrafii's complete video signing and e-signature technologies onto one platform. Users of Reactiv SUITE will soon be able to seamlessly conduct transactions, sign and authenticate documents and dramatically reduce costs associated with obtaining and archiving legally binding signatures during live meetings.



Vizetto's Reactiv SUITE combines the simplicity of manipulating and writing on paper with the digital ability to share and communicate effortlessly. Reactiv SUITE simplifies the mundane tasks involved with collaboration like, inking, marking up, tracking changes, and archiving. Reactiv SUITE's revolutionary "Digital Table" allows multiple remote users to simultaneously access, push and manipulate any type of content as if it were a piece of paper.



Syngrafii's patented video signing and e-signature solutions deliver a connected world where people, enterprise and government can immediately process original documents, signatures and transactions across digital channels anywhere, anytime. Combining the concept of one-time use signatures for complete non-repudiation of a signed document with live video signing technologies, the Syngrafii platform creates a secure environment where an individual's signature is a universal guarantee of their intent.



"Integrating Syngrafii's unique technology into the workflow of Reactiv SUITE is a next natural step." said Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto. "Our mission statement is to change the way people communicate and creating an environment where any group of individuals from anywhere in the world can agree to a decision, capture signatures and archive this decision in a legally binding manner is a critical piece of the puzzle." Imagine being in the middle of the STAGE or SCRIBBLE presentation and quickly switching over to a signature capture mode whereby all necessary signatures and approvals can be obtained in an authenticated, legally binding and non-repudiated manner.



Matthew Gibson, CEO of Syngrafii said "Reactiv SUITE, with its ease of use and incredible user experience is the ideal platform for our technology. Whether it is signing banking and finance documents, contracts or government documents you can review, markup, conference and execute all in the same platform. This has the power to dramatically disrupt the entire way we conduct business today."



About Vizetto



Vizetto Inc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2668232-1&h=1007441294&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.vizetto.com%2F&a=Vizetto+Inc]. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE software that enables remote creativity in the workplace and is poised to disrupt the remote communication and collaboration markets.



About Syngrafii



Syngrafii [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2668232-1&h=3964809481&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.syngrafii.com%2F&a=Syngrafii] provides the only eSignature solution that delivers the security of ink and paper globally, with a range of fully compliant solutions. Syngrafii enables companies to immediately execute transactions across digital channels anywhere, anytime. Learn more at www.syngrafii.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2668232-1&h=396343627&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.syngrafii.com%2F&a=www.syngrafii.com] and follow us on Twitter @Syngrafii.



