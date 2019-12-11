Global Media Agency OMD Leads Category, Outpaces Industry As It Expands Billings And Market Share

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD Worldwide [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2667607-1&h=3110572577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omd.com%2Fwhy-omd%2F&a=OMD+Worldwide] tops the latest COMvergence global billings ranking report based on projected 2019 media agency and group billings.



With a projected 2019 global billings of $19.6B, and a growth rate of +6.1%, OMD holds a $1.7 billion lead over its nearest competitor; and is dramatically outpacing the industry's flat 0.6% growth rate.



The report drops as OMD marks its ninth consecutive quarter of new business & retention growth, a performance that translates to $3.5b in new billings - 18% of its current total - added during the 2018-2019-time period, the most of any media agency.



The COMvergence ranking concludes a year that began with OMD being named Global Media Agency of the Year by leading trade US trade publication Adweek, following its reorganization around a brand promise of "better decisions, faster." Throughout 2019, the agency's continued investment in the people, products and technology to deliver on that promise has been recognized with more 20 regional Agency of the Year awards, the top ranking on the Effie's Effectiveness Index, and 28 medals at this year's Cannes Lions (the most of any agency competing in the 2019 festival).



Says OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski, "Having significantly expanded the depth of our offer and the breadth of our client roster in 2019, OMD enters the new year in an exceptionally strong position once the impact of all 2019 wins hits the ledger. As we embark on a new decade, we are more ready than ever to deliver better decisions, better ideas and better outcomes for clients - faster."



ABOUT OMD



OMD Worldwide [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2667607-1&h=3110572577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omd.com%2Fwhy-omd%2F&a=OMD+Worldwide] is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year 2019, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2667607-1&h=3806837609&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omnicommediagroup.com%2F&a=Omnicom+Media+Group+agency], is ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.



Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2667607-1&h=3261942788&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.omnicomgroup.com%2F&a=Omnicom+Group%2C+Inc.] , the leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.



