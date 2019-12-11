Clinical Quality Experts Gather in London This February for ExL's Euro Clinical Quality Risk Management Forum

Discuss risk-based approaches for optimizing clinical quality and achieving inspection readiness on 24-25 February in London.



NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Clinical Quality Oversight Forum and the European Clinical Inspection Readiness Summit have merged to form the European Clinical Quality Risk Management Forum [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2665285-1&h=2018509000&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2YAN3Az&a=European+Clinical+Quality+Risk+Management+Forum]. The new, reinvented conference attracts senior-level clinical quality, compliance, and operations professionals from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies all over the world.



The 2020 event is taking place 24-25 February at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park and features an impressive roster of industry experts, including:





-- David Fryrear, Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical and Research

Quality Assurance at Astellas, returns for his fourth year Chairing the

event.

-- Kerstin Koenig, Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development

Quality at Merck, presents on the critical impact of the ICH E6 And E8

revisions.

-- Rebecca Webb, Director of Pharmacovigilance Quality Assurance at AbbVie,

discusses the GCP-PV interface to ensure safety topics and issues are

managed compliantly and effectively.

-- Brigid Flanagan, Senior Consultant at The Avoca Group, defines the

framework and critical elements of an effective CRO-Vendor oversight

plan.

-- Devry Spreitzer, Director, Global Electronic Systems Quality Assurance

at Astellas, examines what practices and tools are being used to ensure

clinical data integrity.

Panel discussions offer interactive opportunities to address proactive risk management post-ICH E6 R2, issue management and serious breach, and the latest inspection buzz.



The programme is designed to provide you with current information on clinical quality trends and optimization strategies, and leading practices to achieve inspection readiness. Leave the event with the tools and contacts you need to advance your clinical quality risk management. You can download the full agenda here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2665285-1&h=4100105368&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F346pYqu&a=here].



www.euclinicalrisk.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2665285-1&h=1626980614&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.euclinicalrisk.com%2F&a=www.euclinicalrisk.com]



Ready to register? Click here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2665285-1&h=2241333813&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F354I91n&a=Click+here] and be sure to use Discount Code 798720PRNEWS for 15% off of the standard rates.



For More Information





-- Contact Kristen Hunter at +1-212-400-6241 or khunter@questex.com

[mailto:khunter@questex.com].

-- For more information regarding sponsorship and exhibition opportunities,

contact Teneyke Smith at +1-202-496-5548 or tsmith@questex.com

[mailto:tsmith@questex.com].

Web site: http://www.exlevents.com/



