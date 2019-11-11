XTAR VC8 the Intelligent Battery Steward

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first eight slot universal battery charger in the history of XTAR, XTAR VC8 is a type-C smart charger that could charge 8x21700 protected batteries simultaneously and test the battery capacity function. It has been released on November 8, 2019, the XTAR VCB is also available on Amazon.



In recent years, 21700 batteries are the latest battery that is commonly used in many fields, such as electric cars, power bank, vaping devices and gimbals etc. 21700 batteries are regarded as an improvement to 18650 batteries because they have a larger capacity and higher wattages. With authoritative test data, the monomer specific energy is about 20% higher and the capacity is about 35% higher than the 18650 battery. Reducing manufacturing costs by 9%.



In order to meet the ever-changing market demand, XTAR has also made positive adjustments to its own product line, and launched the eight slot 21700 smart chargers for the first time. The XTAR VC8 eight slot multi-function charger is different from the traditional eight slot chargers. It uses a Type-C port to support QC3.0 fast charging and maximum 3A charging speed. XTAR VC8 also automatically detects the status of the battery and then supplies the battery with the appropriate current.



"Besides the intelligent charging, the charger also has 5 optional currents for users to choose from according to different needs. In grading mode, the charger tests batteries' real capacity by 'charging-discharging-charging' the batteries, the 300ma stable discharge current is used to accurately measure the true capacity of the battery so that users can know whether the battery capacity is overstated or not, and also distinguish good-performance batteries with bad ones," said David, CEO of XTAR.



About XTAR



For 13 years, XTAR as a national high-tech enterprise, having a very professional R&D team and a perfect supply chain system, has been firmly on the road of innovation and quality control. XTAR had made many first-generation products over the years, intelligent lithium battery chargers and diving, outdoor and other series of LED flashlights. XTAR has always insisted on making good quality products and has successfully sold to more than 120 countries and regions around the world.



Contact: Phone: +86-755-2550-7076 Email: info@xtar.cc [mailto:info@xtar.cc] Web: www.xtar.cc [http://www.xtar.cc/] Facebook @ShenzhenXTAR Instagram @xtar_official



Web site: http://www.xtar.cn// http://www.xtar.cc/



