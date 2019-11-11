CollabNet VersionOne Demonstrates How Value Stream Management Supports SAFe at RTE Summit

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RTE Summit 2019 -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collabnet.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2638355-1&h=2831921758&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2387425-1%26h%3D1326673809%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.collabnet.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.collabnet.com&a=www.collabnet.com]), a global leader in Enterprise Agile Product Delivery and Value Stream Management, announced it will demonstrate how its Value Stream Management (VSM) solutions and support of SAFe empowers enterprise IT organizations to scale Agile and DevOps transformations at RTE Summit 2019, which takes place November 11-12 at BIMHUIS Amsterdam.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590681/CollabNet_VersionOne_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590681/CollabNet_VersionOne_Logo.jpg ]



"Release Train Engineers are critical to Agile transformation, and SAFe recognizes this in its RTE-specific training. We will demonstrate our continued support of SAFe and the upcoming SAFe 5.0 framework. Additionally, we will share how VSM can further enable scaled Agile initiatives," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet VersionOne. "VSM is significant to the RTE role, so we look forward to engaging with the global (RTE) and the SAFe community, take their questions, and most importantly learn what challenges they face, and what tools and solutions they seek."



RTE Summit attendees can see CollabNet VersionOne VS, a leading VSM solution for enterprises that empowers organizations with data-driven insight to measure, track, optimize and align software delivery with business objectives. To learn more, visit: https://www.collab.net/products/vs [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2638355-1&h=2397407745&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.collab.net%2Fproducts%2Fvs&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.collab.net%2Fproducts%2Fvs]. Attendees can interact with CollabNet VerisonOne experts, see the capabilities of VS and expand their knowledge of VSM and how it supports Agile and SAFe at enterprise-scale.



RTE attendees come to engage with Scrum Masters and other Agile leaders who share firsthand experience and case studies on how RTE is implemented in various industries.



