UnionPay Cardholders Can Now 'Tap & Go' at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris

PARIS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI"), a leading global payment provider, has expanded its offering to cardholders further with its "tap-and-go" service, UnionPay QuickPass, at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann store in Paris. The latest addition takes the total number of point-of-sale (POS) terminals accepting UnionPay QuickPass to over 700,000 in Europe, the majority of which are located in Italy, Greece and France.



The service has been enabled on all Galeries Lafayette Haussmann POS terminals. The launch of this service will bring customers frictionless payment experience as they can make tap-and-go payments with QuickPass-enabled UnionPay chip cards or smartphones.



This innovation, the first on the French market, was made possible with the contribution of Crédit Agricole Payment Services and Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France. Crédit Agricole, Founding Member of UnionPay International and pioneer in the acquisition of UnionPay cards in France, has thus strengthened its relationship with Galeries Lafayette, one of the main accepting partners of UnionPay International in France.



In partnership with more than 2,000 institutions worldwide, UPI has enabled card acceptance in 177 countries and regions with issuance in 58 countries and regions.



According to China Tourism Research Institute, about 3 million Chinese tourists visited Europe in the first half of 2019, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.4%. Being the major payment brand of Chinese outbound travelers, UnionPay attaches great importance to the European market. In France, for instance, about 250,000 stores -- mostly shopping malls, duty-free shops, airport stores, designer brand stores, restaurants and hotels -- accept UnionPay cards. Also, about 80% of ATMs in France provide cash withdrawal services to UnionPay cardholders. In Paris, stores at famous shopping destinations, such as Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Place Vendôme, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, all accept UnionPay services.



To date, UnionPay's services cover 90% of countries and regions in Europe. In the first half of this year, over 600,000 stores in Europe are newly enabled to accept UnionPay cards, boosting the local coverage rate to 65%.



"Europe has been the second-largest destination for Chinese tourists, following Asia; and France has always been a favoured destination," said Wei Zhihong, Market Director and Head of Europe at UPI. "Galeries Lafayette is one of our most important partners in France, and QuickPass' full coverage in its Haussmann location has set an excellent basis for future cooperation with other businesses and merchants in the region."



About UnionPay International



UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,000 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 177 countries and regions with issuance in 58 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost-effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's most extensive cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.



For more information, please visit www.unionpayintl.com/en [http://www.unionpayintl.com/en]



About Crédit Agricole Payment Services



Crédit Agricole Payment Services, a 100% subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, is the Crédit Agricole Group subsidiary specialized in Payments and, as such, brings together Crédit Agricole's activities and payment expertise. With 30% market share and more than 40 years of experience, Crédit Agricole Payment Services is the leader in France in the payments market and ensures Crédit Agricole Group development on a core business line. Crédit Agricole Payment Services is actively supporting the rollout of UnionPay International contactless acceptance in France.



About Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France



Banker-insurer with more than 1.5 million customers, Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France is present in all markets: individuals, professionals, SMEs, large corporates, associations and public authorities. By nature linked to its region, Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France always aims to be useful to its territory, on the one hand by its role as a major economic player, but also through the continuous support of local actions by its 52 local banks. Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France has been proposing UnionPay acquisition since 2006 and currently holds around 7,000 merchants accepting UnionPay cards.



