Clinical Results from the MolecuLight i:X® Fluorescence Imaging System are Featured in Two Clinical Talks and Seven Posters at the SAWC Fall 2019

Multiple Trials Illustrate the Significant Clinical Benefit of MolecuLight's Point-of-Care

Fluorescence Imaging Device for Chronic Wound Management



LAS VEGAS, Nevada and TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the world's leader in handheld fluorescence imaging for real-time visualization of bacteria for chronic wounds and its i:X point-of-care fluorescence imaging device are featured prominently in 2 presentations and 7 clinical posters at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2019, one of North America's leading wound healing conferences. The conference is being held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada from Oct. 12 - 14, 2019 and features the foremost experts in wound care across the entire wound care team--physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and podiatrists - in a setting to share best practices in order to improve patient outcomes.



"SAWC Fall is a major conference, sharing the latest innovations in wound healing and we are proud of the many talks and posters citing the significant clinical results derived using our MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging platform," said Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Our customers, across a multitude or trials and case studies, are showing significant improvement in clinical results across the wound care pathway when supplementing clinical signs and symptoms with real-time data provided by the fluorescence-guided detection of bacteria from the MolecuLight i:X. Clinical results include improvements in screening, targeted cleaning and debridement, targeted sampling, as well as guidance and optimization of treatment."



The two oral presentations at SAWC Fall citing the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging device are:





-- "The Use of an Advanced Fluorescence Imaging System to Target Wound

Debridement, Decrease Bioburden, Improve Healing Rates, and Provide

Positive Revenues in an Outpatient Wound Care Setting" by Dr. Windy Cole

(Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine) will share results

indicating that incorporation of fluorescence guidance into standard of

care resulted in increased wound healing trajectories, improved patient

outcomes, more appropriate wound therapy (e.g. debridement) and provided

appropriate documentation for monitoring and reimbursement. This

presentation is also the winner of the "Best Four Abstracts" award. This

presentation will be delivered on Monday, October 14, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

in Julius Room 7-10.

-- "Innovation Spotlight Session: Shining a Light on Bold Ideas in Wound

Care" by Laura M. Jones, PhD (MolecuLight) will review the significant

clinical evidence supporting the utility of the i:X in a wide variety of

wound care settings. This presentation will be delivered on Monday,

October 14th, 11:20 am - 12:20 pm in Julius Room #15-16.





The seven clinical presentations citing the MolecuLight i:X will be presented on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 8:00 am - 6:15 pm and include:





-- "Wound Assessment Paradigm Shift: A 350-Patient Multi-Site Clinical

Trial Incorporating Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging into Standard of

Care" Thomas Serena, MD et al. (Abstract CR-027)

-- "Health Economics of Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging: Realized Cost

Savings with Fluorescence Informed Sampling of Chronic Wounds" Liis

Teene, MSc and Monique Y. Rennie, PhD (Abstract HE-001)This poster was

awarded "Best Poster in its Category".

-- "A Pilot Study Comparing Clinical Visual Judgement to Using MolecuLight

i:x imaging Device as Decision Support for Patients Receiving Cellular

Tissue Product for Wound Healing" Barbara Aung, DPM, DAPM, CWS (Abstract

HE-003)

-- "A Prospective Multi-Site Observational Study Incorporating Bacterial

Fluorescence Information into the UPPER/LOWER Infection" Rosemary Hill,

BSN CWOCN, WOCC and Kevin Woo, RN, PhD (Abstract PI-007)

-- "How Little We Know About Wound Bacterial Burden"Thomas Serena, MD et

al. (Abstract CR-025)

-- "How Effective Is Your Wound Cleanser? An Evaluation Using Bacterial

Fluorescence Imaging" Rosemary Hill, BSN CWOCN, WOCC (Abstract PI-008)

-- "The Use of an Advanced Fluorescence Imaging System to Target Wound

Debridement, Decrease Bioburden, Improve Healing Rates, and Provide

Positive Revenues in an Outpatient Wound Care Setting" Windy Cole, DPM

(Abstract CR-002)





In addition to the presentations, hands-on demonstrations of the i:X device are being offered at the MolecuLight Booth #441 in the Exhibit Hall in Octavius Ballroom, Caesars Palace.



