Microland Awarded the Prestigious Digital Outcomes and Specialists 3 Framework

Accelerates the focus on Digital Services for the UK Public Sector



Microland, a Digital Accelerator and a leading service provider to the UK Public Sector, today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS) 3 Framework under the U.K. Government's Crown Commercial Service (CCS) initiative. Under this framework, Public Sector clients would be able to procure 'Digital Outcomes' and 'Digital Specialists' services from Microland. In addition to this, Microland already holds G-Cloud 10 status for all 3 lots - Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support.



The Digital Outcomes Lot, enables Microland to provide the Public Sector with teams to work on a digital service - which could be design, build, testing, release, iterate, support or retire a digital service. Microland will also provide capabilities like user experience and design, security, performance analysis and data, support and operations to end-users.



Under the Digital Specialists Lot, Microland will provide Public Sector customers with individual specialists to deliver a specific outcome or an outcome with defined deliverables on a service, programme or project. The array of Microland's digital specialists includes business analysts, technical architects, agile coach, cyber security consultants among others.



"We thank the Crown Commercial Service for awarding us with a place on this framework. This is in continuation with our aspirations to be a preferred partner for the UK Public Sector. Our goal is to support UK Public Sector clients by use of NextGen technologies to create efficiencies, improve sustainability, create economic development and enhance quality of citizen services," said Sandy Hardikar, SVP & Head - Europe.



"In this age of Digital Transformation, Public Sector clients are focused on Cloud First strategy to accelerate and improve citizen services. To achieve the right results, these clients needed a strong and experienced partner to work with them to provide digital services that are innovative and future-ready. I am happy to say that Microland is a great alternative to existing options and with this award in addition to G-Cloud 10 status, we can offer a full stack of our services to accelerate the Digital Transformation journey. Our multi-disciplinary skilled teams in the UK have been at the heart of a wide range of public sector programmes and projects. We draw on a wide range of capabilities to deliver cost effective and people-centric digital outcomes from advisory to execution," said Nagaraja Kini, Head - UK Public Sector.



