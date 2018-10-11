PDS Expands Ava Clastics to Incorporate Deep-Water Analogue Database

LONDON, October 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Exclusive commercial access to the Deep-Marine Architecture Knowledge Store (DMAKS), developed by researchers at the University of Leeds, is now available to Ava(R) Clastics subscribers



Petrotechnical Data Systems (PDS) announced today their 2018.10 release of Ava Clastics sedimentology and analogue database software, which now includes access to the Deep-Marine Architecture Knowledge Store (DMAKS).



Deep-water clastic reservoirs represent a large proportion of the hydrocarbon reservoirs around the world, "But they are difficult systems to understand. This means oil and gas companies have to make important and expensive investment decisions without quite enough data," says Prof. Bill McCaffrey (Research Director of the Petroleum Leeds research centre at the University of Leeds).



This sophisticated new sedimentary analogue database, created by world-leading researchers at the University of Leeds, incorporates carefully validated quantitative and descriptive data from a diverse range of modern and ancient deep-water clastic depositional systems. DMAKS characterises the type, geometry, spatial and hierarchical relationships of deep-water reservoir elements over a range of scales, from small-scale facies to the architecture of large-scale sequences.



DMAKS complements the popular Fluvial Architecture Knowledge Transfer System (FAKTS) and Shallow-Marine Architecture Knowledge Store (SMAKS) databases to give Ava Clastics comprehensive coverage across a wide variety of siliciclastic systems.



Ava Clastics helps asset teams reduce field development uncertainty through innovative delivery of analogue-informed, geologically realistic, facies models directly into mainstream reservoir modelling platforms. Geoscientists can combine relevant analogue data together with specific knowledge of their reservoirs, including hard data from wells or seismic, to define their uncertainty space more effectively. Regardless of workflow and target application, Ava Clastics provides a full audit trail, from analogue selection to modelling parameter.



"The addition of DMAKS completes the initial 'source-to-sink' product vision for Ava Clastics. Our next step is to ensure that our clients can utilise these data alongside their own, in conjunction with more sophisticated facies algorithms and uncertainty workflows," explains Viki O'Connor, Director - Geoscience International, PDS Group.



Begin an online trial [http://www.pds.group/ava-clastics/smarter-modelling ] of Ava Clastics today or arrange to speak to a representative by visiting our website: http://www.pds.group/ava-clastics. Alternatively, learn more about Ava Clastics, the databases within it, and the full suite of Ava Products (including Ava Saturation and Ava Structure) at PETEX 2018 in London, November 27-28. Visit our booth H2.







