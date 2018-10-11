Huawei Launches the Atlas Intelligent Computing Platform to Fuel an AI Future with Supreme Compute Power

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei released the Atlas intelligent computing platform powered by Huawei Ascend series of AI chips and mainstream heterogeneous computing components. The Atlas intelligent computing platform integrates various forms of products, such as modules, cards, boards, edge stations, and appliances, to build an all-scenario AI infrastructure covering the end, edge, and cloud. As an important part of Huawei's full-stack AI solution, the Atlas intelligent computing platform unlocks supreme compute power to help customers embrace an AI-driven future and expedite the intelligent transformation journey.



Joy Huang, Vice President of the Huawei IT Product Line, delivered a keynote titled "Powering Intelligent Enterprises with AI Innovation". He said, "With the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, AI-driven industry solutions are also on the rise. Implementing innovation in all fronts is crucial as we move towards an intelligent world. Meanwhile, computational power creates new possibilities. With the all-scenario AI infrastructure solution oriented to the end, edge, and cloud, Huawei enables customers to flexibly cope with business changes and drive greater business value in the intelligent era."



The Atlas intelligent computing platform is an evolution of the Atlas intelligent cloud hardware platform released in 2017. The new Atlas includes the terminal-facing Atlas 200 AI accelerator module, the DC-facing Atlas 300 AI accelerator card, the edge-oriented Atlas 500 AI edge station, and the one-stop AI platform: Atlas 800 AI appliance, positioned for enterprises.





-- Atlas 200 AI acceleration module: Packaged in a form factor half the

size of a credit card, it supports 16-channel real-time HD video

analytics. Deployed on devices such as cameras and drones, Atlas 200

consumes only about 10 W of power.

-- Atlas 300 AI acceleration card: It comes in a half-height half-length

PCIe standard card form factor, and is positioned for data center and

edge server scenarios. The Atlas 600 accelerator card supports multiple

data precisions, and delivers up to 64 TOPS INT8 by a single card. It

provides superior compute power for deep learning and inference.

-- Atlas 500 AI edge station: The industry-leading edge product integrates

AI processing capabilities, and supports 16-channel HD video processing

in the size of a set-top box, delivering a 4x performance over existing

products in the marketplace. The AI edge station is well suited for a

broad range of applications, such as transportation, nursing and care,

unattended retail, and smart manufacturing.

-- Atlas 800 AI appliance: Based on the standard framework and programming

environment, it provides an optimized AI environment and pre-installed

underlying software library, and is ready to work 2 hours out of the

box. In addition, the AI appliance integrates management software for

cluster management and job scheduling, and system-level performance

monitoring capabilities, greatly reducing the entry requirements for

enterprise AI application.

The Huawei IT Product Line has been pursuing the philosophy of "Intelligent IT Inspires Digital Future", and strives to infuse intelligent technologies into IT infrastructure, leveraging innovative technologies such as AI, chip technology, and architecture breakthroughs to help customers accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation. Up to now, Huawei's intelligent computing products have served more than 5000 customers worldwide. According to Gartner's report, Huawei servers ranked No. 4 by global shipments in the first quarter of 2018.



Huawei is committed to working with customers in the long term and takes a future-oriented approach to drive enterprise digital transformation through the power of the platform. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies (including 48 Fortune Global 100 companies) have selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.



HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.



This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.



