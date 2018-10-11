AntWorks and iNVATERRA Collaborate to Offer Intelligent Automation as Part of an AI Transformation Journey

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, October 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



AntWorks, a global AI and intelligent automation company, announced its partnership today with iNVATERRA, a thought leader in AI transformation.



iNVATERRA provides automation as the initial phase of a transformation journey towards AI and data driven futures for its clients. This is followed with transformation roadmaps and integration of leading technologies, custom development and next-generation talent. By leveraging AntWorks, iNVATERRA will deliver a solution which will fuel enterprise innovation to set them on their AI journey.



AntWorks is redefining the landscape of the automation industry with a unique platform called ANTstein [TM]- the first and only, intelligent, integrated end-to-end automation platform built using the principles of fractal science. The journey of data ingestion to an exception free business process being completed is seamless with the use of the AntWorks ANTstein [TM] platform using its proprietary Cognitive Machine Reading engine, its low-code, no-code RPA module with Machine Learning embedded all through the platform.



"For iNVATERRA, the AntWorks partnership culminates years of evaluation and implementation of different Automation and RPA tools. AntWorks' technology is far superior to other RPA platforms that combines Automation with Data Ingestion and AI," said Aaron Hennig, President, iNVATERRA. "With AntWorks, iNVATERRA will jumpstart our client's AI transformation journey. Our intention is not to partner with all players. Instead, we partner with the best technology that helps our clients and allows us to build value across the AI Journey."



Asheesh Mehra, Co-founder and Group CEO of AntWorks, says, "In ANTstein [TM], we have a powerful platform to tackle one of the biggest challenges for the industry - unstructured data. By working with iNVATERRA, AntWorks will provide an accelerated path towards a Digital Enterprise for iNVATERRA's clients. Our technology and iNVATERRA's AI expertise and access to talent will enable that journey unlike any other partnership out there."



About AntWorks



AntWorks' solutions leverage a complement of AI and RPA technologies to help enterprises automate effectively in order to enhance productivity, provide a shorter time to market and create customer delight while reducing costs. AntWorks has successfully implemented solutions for numerous industries globally.



About iNVATERRA



iNVATERRA is an AI Transformation and IT Services firm. The iNVATERRA AI transformation journey begins with Intelligent Automation, then creates AI focused roadmaps and finally enables those roadmaps with tools, technology, people and processes.







