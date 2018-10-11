Huawei Updates the Industry-Oriented Intent-Driven Network Solution

Enabling Industry's Digital Transformation Based on the Digital World and Physical Networks



SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 in Shanghai, Huawei updated the industry-oriented Intent-Driven Network (IDN) solution, which builds a complete network system based on the digital world and physical networks; helps industry customers flexibly construct user experience-centric intelligent networks for different business scenarios; enables digital transformation in the industry; and maximizes business value.



The pace of digital transformation in the global industry is accelerating. According to a Gartner survey, 83 percent of enterprises will complete digital transformation in 2019. In the past decade, the enterprise ICT infrastructure has been fed innovative technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT. This architecture has three major features: service-centricity, E2E SLA guarantees, and open digital platforms. These pose great challenges to enterprise networks.



Based on the successful experiences of leading industry digital transformation, leading enterprises are applying automation, digital twin, AI, and big data into enterprise networks, and are implementing a series of innovative practices to support enterprise network transformation. As one of these, Huawei's innovative IDN solution helps enterprise customers build user experience-centric intelligent networks.



"The device-centric network construction mode of the past can hardly cope with digital transformation requirements for various industries, and the entire enterprise network architecture system needs to be reconstructed," Kevin Hu, President of Huawei Network Product Line, said. "Huawei's closed-loop network architecture, based on the digital world and physical networks, provides industry customers with an integrated solution, covering network architecture design and network deployment. The solution fully supports digital transformation requirements for industry customers."



Huawei's IDN solution achieves collaboration between the digital world and physical networks to maximize network and business value for industry customers. The Network Cloud Engine (NCE) is the core of the digital world. The NCE consists of four engines: intent, automation, analysis, and intelligence. It implements programmable automation, builds a digital twin, and enables network intelligence. Physical networks cover campuses, data centers, routers, and optical networks. Based on Moore's Law, the solution continuously improves network performance, builds a non-blocking network, and realizes network elasticity and scale based on fabric.



At present, Huawei rapidly carries out innovations through the collaborative innovation mechanism of NetCity and DevOps modes. Huawei has collaborated with pioneer customers in finance, transportation, retail, and Internet (OTT) industries to apply IDN business innovations that help customers effectively improve business operation efficiency and create more business value.



Promoting Digital Transformation of China Merchants Bank and Leading Retail Banking 3.0 Era



China Merchants Bank (CMB) is accelerating its transformation towards "light-asset bank" and hopes to build an IT infrastructure that focuses on intelligence and app operations through digital transformation. CMB and Huawei jointly innovate to fully reconstruct the data plane, operation plane, and O&M plane, thereby improving the digital transformation capability comprehensively.



CMB uses Huawei AI Fabric to improve the cloud storage performance by 20%, achieving 350,000 IOPS. CMB also uses Huawei AI Fabric to reconstruct the data plane to implement efficient operation of the AI data center. CMB partners with Huawei in IDN innovations to verify elastic scaling in minutes and reconstruct the operation system, building full-process automation. CMB uses Huawei FabricInsight to implement network-wide flow visualization, proactively detect risks, and reconstruct the O&M plane, implementing intelligent O&M.



Mr. Li Yunlong, Network Manager of Information Technology (IT) Department Data Center, CMB, said: "CMB is committed to building smart bank and leading the retail banking 3.0 era. In digital transformation of the financial industry, we believe that Huawei is the best partner. In the future, we will deepen joint innovation with Huawei to move towards the intelligent world."



Collaborating with Schwarz to Enable Digital Transformation in the Retail Industry



The Schwarz Gruppe is the largest retailer in Europe and the fourth largest retailer worldwide with subsidiaries in more than 25 countries. To cope with fierce competition in the retail industry and provide perfect shopping experience for end users, the Schwarz Gruppe and Huawei team up to innovate and develop efficient IT solution, including highly automated and standardized processes, zero configuration deployment, centralized management system that supports batch changes, and simplified operations oriented to end users. Both parties have achieved remarkable achievements in cloud management system, zero configuration deployment APIs, hardware QR code labels, centralized firmware deployment, and electronic shelf label (ESL) IoT card.



Mr. Walter Wolf, Divisional Board Member of Schwarz IT, said: "Huawei can provide powerful and scalable software and hardware integration solutions. We appreciate that Huawei can become a collaborative development partner of the Schwarz Gruppe, we will work together on next-generation solutions to accelerate the digital transformation."



Enabling New Service Application Innovations for Large Enterprises



Large enterprises, such as Internet companies, have led the innovation of new service applications and face fierce competition. The rollout period of new services has become the focus of large enterprises and poses great challenges to data center resources. Huawei's IDN solution provides open and programmable capabilities to help large enterprises customize service applications and implements one-click deployment of network services, improving service operation efficiency by 90% and achieving rapid rollout of new services.



Up to now, Huawei has launched 25 NetCity innovations with world-leading carriers and industry customers. In the future, Huawei will work with partners to promote digital transformation of industries, embracing the fully connected, intelligent world.



HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - is held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.



This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.



For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner [https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner]



