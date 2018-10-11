Huawei Cloud Accelerates Globalization Pace

By end of September 2018, Huawei Cloud has provided services in Asia Pacific, Africa, and public cloud services with Carriers in Europe, Latin America, besides China market. Huawei Cloud and partner public cloud are available in 14 countries and regions, and will be available in most of the regions around the world by end of 2018.



SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual HUAWEI CONNECT, a global event for the ICT industry, opened yesterday in Shanghai. Themed "Activate Intelligence", this year's event focuses on AI: its challenges, opportunities, innovations, and practices.



On the event, Huawei launched its comprehensive AI strategy and full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio which is designed to provide powerful support for Huawei Cloud EI(Enterprise Intelligence) and HiAI. Huawei is ready to work with all stakeholders to turn AI into a practical reality, making it inclusive and available for every person, every home, and every organization.



Deng Tao, Vice president of Huawei Cloud BU introduced that Huawei Cloud EI, an AI service platform for enterprises and governments, was released in September 2017. Huawei Cloud EI will be able to deliver a full-stack portfolio for enterprise and government customers.



"We are probably not the best today, but we must be the fastest growing player in cloud industry", said Deng Tao.



Established in March 2017, Huawei Cloud BU has unveiled more than 120 cloud services of 18 major categories that have already been proven. These cover more than 60 general solutions including SAP, high-performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things (IoT), Security, DevOps and more than 80 industry scenario solutions covering manufacturing, e-commerce, gaming, finance, Internet of Vehicles (IoV).



Referring to Huawei Cloud's globalization and next step, Deng Tao said, "Huawei Cloud is globalized at the beginning of set up. In order to meet the diversified needs of customers, we provide our products and technologies in the form of cloud services through Huawei Cloud and public cloud services with partners as Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Orange (France), Telefonica (Spain) and China Telecom. We have continuously innovated by partnering and launched public cloud services in Europe, Latin America, and China, including the Open Telecom Cloud, Flexible Engine, Telefonica Open Cloud and China Telecom Cloud. Based on Huawei's 30 years of ICT infrastructure experience and nearly 10 years of continuous R&D in cloud computing technologies, Huawei Cloud can provide a one-stop solution to large enterprises, addressing their challenges in digital and cloud transformation, as well as to small and medium-sized companies that aim to expand their business."



In 2018, HUAWEI CLOUD officially launched Hong Kong Station, Russia Station and Thailand Station.



In the future, HUAWEI CLOUD will keep leveraging its hardware and software advantages to improve cloud service user experience, operations and maintenance (O&M) efficiency and security capabilities. Additionally, Huawei will cooperate with partners to provide the best solutions for enterprises.



