Shanghai Electric Exhibits Breakthrough Smart Energy Technologies at 24th World Energy Congress

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sep. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Group"), a leading multinational power generation and electrical equipment manufacturing conglomerate, delivered a new wave of smart, connected and green integrated solutions and technological breakthroughs to the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



Recognised as the "Energy Olympics", The triennial WEC is the largest and most influential energy event globally. As a vital player in China's energy industry, Shanghai Electric showcased its latest technologies for smart energy solutions alongside its environmental protection equipment at the event.



"We are pleased to once again exhibit alongside global energy leaders at the World Energy Congress," said Zheng Jianhua, Chairman of Shanghai Electric. "As the leading Chinese smart energy enterprise, this is our opportunity to demonstrate the innovation and progress of our nation to the world, while also opening up doors for more international cooperation opportunities in the future."



Built upon the concept of "create our future together", Shanghai Electric is committed to providing the world with innovative smart energy solutions. The Group's concentrated solar power plant features leading heat storage tower and trough technologies to generate clean power while reducing emissions, and its nuclear power product utilizes Generation II, III and IV technology to provide the most comprehensive supply chain and most significant equipment capacity in China. In addition, its power generation engineering and advanced desalination systems harness solar energy to improve energy efficiency and provide environmentally-friendly, cost-effective integrated energy solutions.



Shanghai Electric also provides smart, connected platforms that harness the Internet of Things and real-time data for more considerable energy saving, safer operation and more streamlined management. Its Integrated Energy Management Platform allows energy users to measure energy consumption and optimize efficiency and power; while its Three-Dimensional Digital Wind Farm utilizes wind turbines and geographical data to assist engineers across the entire project life cycle, from planning to asset management, remote monitoring and troubleshooting.



Shanghai Electric's participation in the 24th WEC comes following continued efforts to expand the Group's overseas footprint. In 2018, the number of orders for offshore engineering projects surpassed domestic orders for the first time. Recent wins include a number of landmark projects along the Belt-and-Road initiative countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.



About Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.



Shanghai Electric, listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, is a large integrated equipment manufacturing enterprise specialized in energy equipment, industrial equipment and integration services. Since it was listed, Shanghai Electric's sales revenues have ranked in the top 3 Chinese equipment manufacturers. In 2017, Shanghai Electric was selected as one of the Top 500 Global Manufacturing Companies, entering into the Fortune China Top 500 in the same year. With a brand valued at 81.276 billion yuan in 2019, The Group ranked within the top 100 of ENR's Top 250 International Contractors in 2018.



