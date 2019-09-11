IoT and Smart Energy Takes Center Stage at CHINT CITIE Conference

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a leading smart energy solution provider, has opened the inaugural Conference of Internet of Things for Industry and Energy ("CITIE") in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, held from September 10-13.



Themed "Interconnecting the World with Smart Energy", CITIE explored the latest trends, technologies and best practices in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and its applications for smart energy. As China's only international conference of its kind, CHINT welcomed over 800 participants from more than 100 countries worldwide.



"The IoT gives birth to new energy solutions. The energy supply, consumption and technology revolution is on the horizon. Greener, more affordable and accessible energy will soon become the norm," said Nan Cuihui, Chairman of CHINT. "CHINT harnesses the IoT to create an ecological loop for energy users, power grids, financial institutions and manufacturing industries, promoting innovative applications of energy and the IIoT."



CITIE explored the digital transformation of manufacturing, power of smart energy and the IIoT across five sub-forums: Smart Energy and Green Development; Smart Factory and Process Industry; Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation; Smart City and Future Life and 7th International IoT Sensor Technology Forum. More than 100 global experts and academicians participated in the forum. Candidates from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Federation of Industrial Economics, State Grid and the Chinese Academy of Engineering gave keynote speeches or host forums around 5G+ industrial products, digital transformation of manufacturing industries and the ubiquitous IoT in electricity. CITIE also invited 80 representatives from Belt and Road nations, prominent industry experts and academics, heads of state and provincial financial institutions, leaders of industrial and energy sectors in the BRICS economies, and over 200 representatives from global enterprises including Siemens, Echelon, SAP, Veolia and Alibaba.



CHINT unveiled their Industrial IoT Cloud Platform at CITIE, marking an industry milestone in the use of big data, the IoT and AI. Using the IoT, CHINT's One Cloud and Two Networks (CHINT Cloud, Energy IoT and IIoT) strategy has spawned a series of innovative applications in the field of connected smart energy. CHINT's Energy IoT is a smart energy ecosystem that provides an innovative model covering supply, storage, transformation, distribution and consumption. CHINT's IIoT is based on 30 years of experience and delivers a flexible, efficient and comprehensive smart manufacturing system through digital transformation of core products across the value chain.



CHINT is a world-famous smart energy solution provider. Developing into a platform enterprise, CHINT provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and terminal users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.



