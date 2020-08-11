Ridecell Selected by Toyota Sweden to Launch New Mobility Service

Ridecell Mobility Platform Provides Station-based, Carsharing and Car Rental Service in Stockholm



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2879439-1&h=3396421969&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2879439-1%26h%3D1530742910%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fridecell.com%252F%26a%3DRidecell%2BInc.&a=Ridecell+Inc.], the leading platform provider for mobility operators, today announced that KINTO Share, a shared mobility program for Toyota Sweden, has selected the Ridecell High-yield Mobility Platform to run their mobility operations. The Ridecell platform runs all aspects of the service, including customer verification, vehicle lock and unlock, service management, and yield monetization analytics. In addition, the Ridecell platform automates business and operations, including fleet servicing and maintenance to ensure a top condition fleet and deliver high-quality customer experiences.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431959/RideCell_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431959/RideCell_Logo.jpg]



"The pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for safe, clean, flexible vehicle rentals," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Companies with large fleets can unlock new revenues by leasing their vehicles for high-demand services such as deliveries. Toyota, long associated with disrupting automobile manufacturing, is helping to lead the industry-wide evolution of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). We are excited to offer our high-yield mobility platform and help Toyota Sweden optimize fleets for new business opportunities."



KINTO Share offers the option to rent vehicles for any duration required, from minutes to months. KINTO Share offers a fixed price for the selected time, plus an additional kilometer fee. Vehicles are picked up and returned to designated stations based in Stockholm. Stockholm's KINTO Share officially opened to public use on June 22, 2020, with plans to expand to more cities in Sweden.



While shared mobility has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ridecell has seen continued growth, especially in the car sharing market. Since March, Ridecell has added ZITY Paris, GIG Seattle, and now KINTO Share in Stockholm as new customers or customer expansions. Cities across the world are actively looking for transportation alternatives as the world emerges from lockdown. Shared mobility operators are turning to Ridecell because the company's High-yield Mobility Platform offers the agility to quickly adjust to market demand while maximizing fleet utilization and profitability. Operators can switch from car sharing during the day to ride hailing at night or to monthly vehicle subscriptions as market needs shift.



Ridecell offers the world's only end-to-end platform for all types of mobility, including digital sales, private leases, short-term subscriptions, digital access to commercial fleets, and shared mobility for consumers. The platform is designed to create high-yield mobility businesses for greater profitability. For more information, visit www.ridecell.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2879439-1&h=3793124811&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2879439-1%26h%3D1509970208%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.ridecell.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.ridecell.com&a=www.ridecell.com]



About Ridecell Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Mobility(TM) SaaS toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience, fleet utilization, and operational efficiency.



Founded in 2009, today, Ridecell powers some of the most successful mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, and Blu Smart EV Ride sharing Service.



Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 170 employees in offices across the globe.



Media Contact: Natalee Gibson Tel: 415-682-9292 Email: press@ridecell.com [mailto:press@ridecell.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431959/RideCell_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2879439-1&h=1156592934&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F431959%2FRideCell_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F431959%2FRideCell_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.ridecell.com/



