Q BioMed Announces Strontium89 will be available as of September 2020 through Named Patient Program for Bone Metastases Pain Palliation in EU and

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. [https://qbiomed.com/] (OTCQB: QBIO [https://qbiomed.com/index.php/investors/stock-info]), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today it is launching a Named Patient Program for its non-opioid bone metastases pain palliation drug, Strontium89 (Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP). The Named Patient Program will be available to physicians and patients in the EU and throughout the world, and will be facilitated by Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services [https://calcog.com/] (CCPS).



Strontium89 is an FDA-approved, non-opioid radiopharmaceutical indicated for the treatment of painful skeletal metastases caused by cancer, and is agnostic of the primary tumor. Common primary tumors that metastasize to the bone include prostate, breast, lung, as well as others. In several multicenter, placebo-controlled trials in cancer patients with pain from bone metastases, pain relief occurred in more patients treated with a single injection of Strontium89 than in patients treated with an injection of placebo. Strontium89 is administered intravenously once every three months and for some patients can reduce or even eliminate the need for opioid analgesics; pain relief lasts from 2 - 5 months in most patients.



Use of Strontium89 in patients with evidence of seriously compromised bone marrow from previous therapy or disease infiltration is not recommended unless the potential benefit of the treatment outweighs its risks. Bone marrow toxicity is to be expected, particularly in white blood cells and platelets. The extent of toxicity is variable but effects are generally transient. In randomized studies of Strontium89, the majority of hematologic toxicity was mild to moderate (Grade 2 or less) and white blood cell and platelet counts remained within approximately 70% of pretreatment levels. For more information including Important Safety Information please visit the Strontium89 page on Qbiomed.com [https://qbiomed.com/pipeline/sr89].



Over ten million people around the world suffer from pain associated with metastatic cancer in the bone and may benefit from Strontium89. For nearly two years, there has been little to no access to this vital therapy, after manufacturing ceased in December of 2018. Q BioMed is pleased that the Named Patient Program will ensure immediate global patient access to an important therapy for this patient population. In the meantime, Q BioMed is actively pursuing full regulatory and marketing approval for Strontium89 in all major markets worldwide.



Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed, said of the program, "We are very happy that Strontium89 is once again available worldwide, and that physicians have the ability to prescribe a safe, effective and non-opioid treatment to their bone metastasis pain patients regardless of their primary tumor type and notably beyond prostate cancer. We are actively working to ensure that Strontium89 is accessible to patients everywhere and to extend its relevance and use thorough additional clinical study."



Any queries about the program and availability can be directed to info@qbiomed.com [mailto:info@qbiomed.com] and at https://qbiomed.com/pipeline/sr89 [https://qbiomed.com/pipeline/sr89].



About Q BioMed Inc.



Q BioMed Inc is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need .



Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com



Media Contact Q BioMed:

Denis Corin

CEO



Investor Relations

+1(404) 995-6671

ir@qbiomed.com [mailto:ir@qbiomed.com]



About CCPS



Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services is a global company focused on changing the healthcare paradigm by supporting medical device and pharmaceutical companies from concept to commercialisation. Providing bespoke development consulting, regulatory and strategic services, packaging and labelling for clinical trial and initial commercial launch, early access and compassionate use programs, and medication/product management, storage, and logistics for hospitals, pharmacies and global healthcare systems. Ensuring patients have access to life enhancing treatments worldwide.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com




