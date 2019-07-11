Qubit Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit [https://www.qubit.com/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] today announced that Gartner Inc. [https://www.gartner.com/en] has named the company a Visionary in their 2019 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.([1])



Founded in 2010, Qubit enables the world's leading retail, luxury, fashion, beauty, travel and online betting brands to deliver effective and scalable personalization [https://www.qubit.com/omni-channel-personalization/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019https://www.qubit.com/omni-channel-personalization/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] across their digital channels. Qubit is currently used by more than 1,500 ecommerce and tech professionals, and the platform is delivering over 60 billion personalizations per year, making it one of the most robust in the market.



Specific to marketing leaders, Gartner defines a personalization engine as, "software that applies context about individual users to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels in support of three use cases: marketing, digital commerce and customer experience (CX)."



In the report, Gartner says, "Marketing leaders are steadily increasing their investment in personalization -- it now makes up 14% of marketing spend. Additionally, adoption of personalization engines is up 28 percentage points since 2016. As more budget flows toward personalization tools, the market for stand-alone personalization engines continues to grow."([2])



Qubit CEO Graham Cooke said, "We're proud to be named a Visionary. In our view, Qubit is a category creator and we work alongside some truly visionary leaders and brands in ecommerce. The potential in this category is enormous, and we're only just getting started."



Qubit partners with enterprise and high-growth [https://www.qubit.com/customers/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] retail, travel and online betting brands to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value through personalization. Current customers include Estee Lauder and L'OCCITANE en Provence in the beauty [https://www.qubit.com/solutions/beauty-cosmetics/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] category, NET-A-PORTER and LVMH Group in the luxury [https://www.qubit.com/solutions/luxury/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] category, Emirates and NH Hotels in the travel [https://www.qubit.com/solutions/travel-tourism/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] category, Ladbrokes in the gaming [https://www.qubit.com/solutions/online-betting/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] category, and Diane von Furstenberg and River Island in the fashion [https://www.qubit.com/solutions/fashion/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019] category.



"Personalization is about curating experiences around the individual," said Tim MacIvor, Head of Customer Experience at River Island [https://www.riverisland.com/]. "As a retailer, it's not just about shipping products, it's about building relevant relationships with each person no matter the channel. Qubit is a key technology for us to understand, segment and personalize the visitor journey to millions of customers."



Key products reviewed included Qubit Start [https://www.qubit.com/products/qubit-start/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019], Qubit Grow [https://www.qubit.com/products/qubit-grow/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019], Qubit Pro [https://www.qubit.com/products/qubit-pro/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019].



Customer reviews of Qubit's product capabilities can be seen in Gartner Peer Insights [https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/personalization-engines/vendor/qubit?pid=67751%7C67750]. Qubit averages a 4.6-star rating (out of 5 stars) in the personalization engines category, based on 12 ratings, as of 10 July 2019. Additional customer reviews and case studies can be found on the Qubit website [https://www.qubit.com/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019].



([1] )Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers and Jason McNellis, July 3, 2019. ([2] )Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jennifer Polk, Martha Mathers and Jason McNellis, July 3, 2019.



Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.



About Qubit.



Qubit's mission is to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value through personalization. Industry leaders in luxury, fashion, beauty, travel and egaming brands partner with Qubit to transform the way they understand and influence their visitors. In 2018 the Qubit platform delivered over 60 billion experiences and influenced over $40 billion in retail revenue. Customers include NET-A-PORTER, Farfetch, Emirates, L'OCCITANE en Provence, Estée Lauder, Thomas Cook, and Ladbrokes Coral. Headquartered in London, the company has offices across Europe and the U.S. Qubit's investors include Goldman Sachs, Sapphire Ventures, Accel Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Balderton Capital. For more information, please visit: www.qubit.com [https://www.qubit.com/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=gartner-2019].



