Vestcom International, Inc. Acquires Integrated Retail Limited

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom [http://www.vestcom.com/], the leading provider of technology-enabled shelf-edge media solutions to the retail and consumer products industry, today announced the acquisition of Integrated Retail Limited ("iRex"), the UK-based retail technology company best-known for its multimedia pricing system iRexM3.



The addition of iRex's innovative solutions to Vestcom's industry leading platform will benefit current and future clients by delivering clear and consistent content to the shelf edge via multiple forms of media, including digital, to delight shoppers, build brand loyalty and drive growth.



John Lawlor, chairman and chief executive officer of Vestcom, said, "Integrated Retail Limited is a great fit for Vestcom. The iRexM3 solution delivers real-time pricing, consistency and compliance, and when combined with Vestcom's existing shelf edge capabilities and footprint, will help us to extend our core capabilities to digital shelf edge media in the U.S., Europe and Asia."



"We are passionate about providing the benefits of iRexM3 to retailers, allowing them to constantly up their game in improving in-store experience, consistency and compliance," Steve Thornton-Greet, chief executive officer for Integrated Retail, said. "As part of Vestcom, a world-class shelf-edge retail technology company, I'm excited about the platform this now gives us to accelerate adoption of our technology and more effectively serve our clients."



About Vestcom International, Inc. Little Rock, Ark.-based Vestcom is the leading provider of technology-enabled shelf-edge solutions for the retail and consumer products industry - delivering proven results and influencing shopper behavior at the point-of-decision for the nation's top retailers and their suppliers, processing more than three billion price/promotion updates weekly through its production facilities located across the United States. Vestcom's services benefit retail clients by reducing total cost of ownership, increasing retail sales and coordinating in-store execution with retailers and their brand partners. For more information about Vestcom visit www.vestcom.com [http://www.vestcom.com/]



About Integrated Retail Integrated Retail Limited (known widely as iRex) have 17 years of experience in delivering pricing and marketing messages, direct to shelf edge. iRex's innovative M3 SaaS cloud solution offers delivery of large scale POS, dynamic shelf edge tickets, electronic shelf edge labels and real-time automated signage content from a single data feed.



