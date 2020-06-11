The Biocodex Microbiota Institute and the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) Join Hands to Address Gut Microbiota Health Issue

GENTILLY, France, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last several years, there has been growing interest and much research in the role and importance of microbiota in maintaining health. The increase in probiotic prescriptions by healthcare professionals or the success of books such as "Gut" by Giulia Enders have proven the need for education and scientific data on gut microbiota for both healthcare professionals and individuals.



The Biocodex Microbiota Institute [https://www.biocodexmicrobiotainstitute.com/en/pro], the major international platform housing information based on scientific literature on human microbiota, and the World Gastroenterology Organization [https://www.worldgastroenterology.org/], a federation of over 100 member societies and four regional associations of gastroenterology share the same goal of educating HCPs and individuals on gut microbiota. To mutualize and deepen their efforts to raise awareness around gut microbiota, they've announced the signing of a partnership.



The two partners will implement different initiatives throughout 2020 including dedicated sessions during special events such as the WGO congress in December. Scientific content will be available on the respective newsletters (e-WGN [https://www.worldgastroenterology.org/publications] & Microbiota [https://www.biocodexmicrobiotainstitute.com/en/pro/newsletters]) and social media channels.



"At Biocodex, we have built our reputation as a pioneer and leader in the world of human microbiota, driven by scientific rigor. We are delighted that our scientific expertise is recognized by the WGO, an organization striving to improve the standards in training, education, and the practice of Gastroenterology. Together, we will increase our efforts toward growing awareness around gut microbiota so as to create valuable assets in this field," declares Murielle Escalmel, Corporate Scientific Communication Director- Global Operations/Medical.



"This partnership will clearly help us to raise our position as the global guardian of digestive health. We are excited to partner with the Biocodex Microbiota Institute, a best-in-class data platform as their deep expertise will be invaluable to WGO's continued commitment in the field. Our trainings, public awareness campaigns will sure be scaled up to reach a large number of people across the globe," concludes Pr Naima Lahbabi-Amran, President of the WGO



About Biocodex Microbiota Institute



The Biocodex Microbiota Institute offers the first major international platform to house data on human microbiota. Over recent years, there has been growing interest in and a great deal of research into the role and importance of microbiota in maintaining health. Given its background and expertise, Biocodex has chosen, through Biocodex Microbiota Institute, to lay the foundations for a vast network of scientifically rigorous data on microbiota, where patients and health professionals can learn about crucial advances in this field. The company has, over 60 years, built a dual reputation as a pioneer and leader in the field of human microbiota. The Biocodex Microbiota Institute brings together all current knowledge and constantly collects new data on microbiota. It then shares the information regularly via its communication tools and social media. As an important player in the health industry, Biocodex Microbiota Institute is proud to offer, a source of information that meets the needs of all.



About the WGO



The World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) is a federation comprised of 115 national gastroenterology related societies representing over 50,000 individuals worldwide. WGO focused on the improvement of standards in training, education, and the practice of gastroenterology, hepatology and other related disciplines worldwide, with a focus on serving low-resource nations.



