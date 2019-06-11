Green Chemistry Company Evolved By Nature Welcomes Chanel As An Investor

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolved By Nature (founded in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2013, by Dr. Gregory Altman and Dr. Rebecca Lacouture), is pleased to announce that Chanel has decided to invest in the company as part of Chanel's strategy of investing in green technology.



Evolved by Nature is a pioneer in silk science and created Activated Silk(TM) - pure, natural silk in liquid form. Once dissolved in water, Activated Silk's features become available for pairing with different materials, to naturally enhance fabric properties and advance more sustainable production methods.



"We are excited to have the support of Chanel and benefit from its fashion and beauty sector expertise as we accelerate commercialization of our natural Activated Silk(TM) chemistry platform," says co-founder & CEO Greg Altman.



This partnership will allow Chanel and Evolved By Nature to explore innovative material, mechanical and optical enhancements of different fabrics, in line with Chanel's ambition of creating cutting-edge materials of exceptional and unique quality.



About Evolved By Nature Evolved By Nature(TM) is a green chemistry company on a mission to create products that are better performing, and healthier for people and the planet. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Evolved By Nature's chemistry platform is based on its patented Activated Silk(TM) technology, which is pure silk in liquid form. Activated Silk, an entirely natural and sustainable technology, replaces many of the harsh, hidden synthetic polymers, plastics and additives commonly used to make products in industries ranging from apparel to personal care to medical. Activated Silk can be configured into dozens of different molecular compositions to achieve desired results.



Silk experts, Drs. Gregory Altman and Rebecca Lacouture, founded Evolved By Nature in 2013, and the company is backed by a diverse group of investors.



