binx health Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Gail Marcus to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health, the pioneer in anywhere care in women's health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gail Marcus to its Board of Directors.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900412/binx_health_Dr_Gail_Marcus.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900412/binx_health_Dr_Gail_Marcus.jpg]



Dr. Marcus is an experienced and respected healthcare leader, having held executive positions in multiple healthcare sectors including services, diagnostics, healthcare provision and managed care. Dr. Marcus brings an in-depth understanding of the U.S. healthcare reimbursement environment, as well as strong financial and operational leadership experience to the binx board of directors.



"binx is challenging the health care status quo by building an inclusive healthcare delivery platform unlike any other," said Dr. Marcus. "It is an exciting time to join the organization and support the mission to address this critical public health crisis, while laying the foundation for future expansion and evolution."



Dr. Marcus has held leadership positions at Fortune 100 healthcare companies, including United Healthcare and CIGNA, as well as small, private equity backed diagnostic organizations. She was named one of the top 100 women leaders in Massachusetts in 2014; appointed as one of only fifteen industry leaders selected to advise CMS on diagnostic lab reimbursement; and has an academic appointment at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS University). Ms. Marcus currently serves on the boards of women's health company, Natera, Cambridge Epigenetix, and Triple S Management, the publicly traded Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate in Puerto Rico.



"With our successful clinical study now complete, and our 510(k) on file with the FDA, we are at an important inflection at binx and Gail's deep industry expertise and passion for innovation in women's health are terrific complements to our strategy and path ahead" said Jeffrey Luber, CEO of binx health.



binx health is developing omnichannel testing solutions to meet consumers where they live, work and shop, specifically to first address the epidemic of sexually transmitted infections in the United States and around the world. The Company recently received European CE Mark approval for its proprietary Chlamydia and Gonorrhea (CT/NG) rapid test and has submitted a 510(K) premarket notification to the FDA for clearance. In addition, binx offers a first-of-its-kind, digital/mobile solution for evidenced-based, at-home, physician-ordered testing to bring consumers from "worry-to-well" in the palm of their hands.



About binx health



binx health(TM) is the pioneer in anywhere care in women's health for consumers where they live, work and shop. We do this with (1) proprietary, rapid desktop PCR instruments for retail pharmacy, urgent care, primary care, health centers, and any other brick-and-mortar location where onsite, on demand testing and rapid results on par with central lab testing, are paramount, and (2) mobile solutions for at-home, physician-ordered testing that aim to bring consumers from "worry-to-well" in the palm of their hands. Starting with sexually-transmitted infections, we aim to reverse trends of rising infections among young people, and move into broader family health through the expansion of our point-of-care and at home offerings. binx health's investors include financial investors, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Novartis Venture Fund, LSP Venture Capital, BB Biotech, RMI Investments and Technology Venture Partners and strategic investors, Consort Medical (whose wholly owned subsidiary Bespak are the makers of the company's low-cost, proprietary multi-plex cartridges) and China-based Wondfo Biotech.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900412/binx_health_Dr_Gail_Marcus.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2492071-1&h=1150969749&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F900412%2Fbinx_health_Dr_Gail_Marcus.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F900412%2Fbinx_health_Dr_Gail_Marcus.jpg]



CONTACT: Investor Contact - Marc Jones, (603) 566-5353, marc.jones@mybinxhealth.com; Media Contact - Tony Labriola, (978) 815-8640, tony@thinkinsideout.com



