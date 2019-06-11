Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Intelligent Wave Inc. (IWI) Releases "IP Flow-Monitoring Solution" Aimed at Broadcasting Industry

dinsdag 11 juni 2019 07:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

TOKYO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Wave Inc. ("IWI" hereinafter) based in Tokyo announced on June 11 its successful development and launch of the "IP Flow-Monitoring Solution" to address issues in installing Internet Protocol on broadcast facilities.

- Background Information on Solution Development

In recent years, the broadcasting industry has been keen to promote 4K/8K broadcasting, which has made it an urgent requirement to install Internet Protocol on broadcast facilities. This trend that revolutionizes the broadcasting industry represents a global change that major TV stations or image distribution business, both in Japan and abroad, are currently working on. 4K/8K broadcasting requires IP-installed broadcast equipment which is different from conventional SDI-based facilities. In addition, a totally different broadcast signal-monitoring measure becomes indispensable for the new IP-installed broadcasting equipment in order to maintain and even improve the quality of broadcasting. Under these circumstances, IWI has developed the IP Flow-Monitoring Solution by utilizing its sophisticated technology acquired through its long-term experience in the financial industry where precise high-speed data distribution is critical.

- Feature of the Solution

The IP Flow-Monitoring Solution enabled a large number of port aggregations which can never be achieved by the existing network switch mirror port. This has become possible by utilizing FPGA implemented within "Arista7130," a network device provided by Arista Networks, Inc., and by extracting only the necessary information from the packets within the switch. As for data analysis after the extraction, the IP Flow-Monitoring Solution identifies the data type (SMPTE2022-20/ SMPTE 2110-30/ SMPTE 2022-6/PTP/IGMP, etc.) and applies high-speed data analysis through "FES (Fast Event Streamer)," IWI's unique CEP engine, and then processes those data into a data set that is most suitable for overall trend analysis. Moreover, this IP Flow-Monitoring Solution is the solution that focuses on stream (IP flow) monitoring. It can visualize, through PTP synchronization with a time server, not only the bit rate or packet drop within every stream, but latency or jitter within every stream received.

*The IP Flow-Monitoring Solution was developed in cooperation with a Japanese broadcasting company and its patent filed by IWI and the company is pending now.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105544/201906047121/_prw_PI1fl_rzI40Ra3.png [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105544/201906047121/_prw_PI1fl_rzI40Ra3.png])

CONTACT: Naoya Suzuki, 3rd System Development Division, Intelligent Wave Inc., Tel: +81-3-6222-7051, Email: eom@iwi.co.jp

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234