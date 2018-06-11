Mapp Announces a New Unified Customer Data Platform

Mapp Cloud with CDP will be the only unified data and marketing automation platform built for global marketers



SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp Digital, the largest private global marketing software technology provider, today announced its entrance into the Customer Data Platform marketplace. Combined with Mapp's industry-leading software, Mapp Cloud, this new innovation will continue to give marketers a unique advantage in growing their businesses.



Mapp Cloud, which includes three distinct products, Mapp Acquire, Engage and Intelligence, will now be powered by an industry-leading first-party data platform, named Mapp CDP. Mapp's technology team has successfully met the requirements for CDP with its first-party data set, allowing marketers to leverage Mapp software tools against the power of truly actionable data.



As this new innovation continues to roll out in 2018, Mapp's customers will be able to unify the disparate customer data and dramatically improve marketing execution with the Mapp CDP and Mapp Cloud. This unique advantage in the market will give Mapp customers the ability to truly engage their customers in a real-time and meaningful way across all marketing channels.



"Traditionally, CDPs today require outside connections to ingest data and then connect to marketing automation platforms to make the data actionable," said Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp Digital. "Mapp Cloud with CDP eliminates this step by connecting the proper campaign tools directly to our first-party data store. This gives our customers a '3 in 1' marketing tool by eliminating complexity and costly integrations."



Over the past year, Mapp has consistently answered the question of how to easily combine the world of ad-tech, or online customer acquisition with sophisticated marketing automation tools built to market to existing customers. Mapp Cloud has driven increasingly higher conversion rates for marketers while lowering the cost of acquisition with online marketing.



"The work our technology team has done with our new CDP is groundbreaking for marketers," said Juhan Lee, CTO of Mapp Digital. "Scalable, data-driven marketing has been talked about for years, but now Mapp can give customers the data platform and the tools to actually execute against this mission."



Mapp Cloud with CDP will be available for Mapp customers beginning in Q3 of 2018 with additional features becoming available throughout the remainder of the year.



About Mapp Digital Mapp Digital is a leader in global marketing technology, with Mapp Cloud and its products. Mapp's technology is used by over 3,000 companies globally to drive higher conversion and lower cost of acquisition for marketers.



Mapp Cloud with CDP is the only fully integrated marketing suite for both acquisition and database marketers in Mapp's target market. Marketers who want high-value, ROI, and true marketing results choose Mapp around the world. For more information, visit www.mapp.com [http://www.mapp.com/].



