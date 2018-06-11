Orbit Energy Ltd and Shell Energy Europe Ltd Announce Five-Year Agreement

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Orbit Energy Ltd, an exciting new entrant to the Great Britain (GB) electricity and gas market, has agreed to an exclusive five-year deal with Shell Energy Europe Ltd for the supply of its power, gas and environmental products.



This agreement allows Orbit Energy to hedge its commodity risk and secure competitive energy prices for its customers, enabling accelerated growth in 2018.



"Adding Shell Energy Europe as our strategic trading partner allows us to provide stable prices and peace of mind to our customers from day one. This partnership is a critical milestone, one that will support sustainable growth through continuity of supply for all Orbit Energy customers"; said Tim Szakacs, Co-founder and CEO, Orbit Energy.



"Orbit Energy represents an exciting new opportunity for Shell Energy Europe Ltd as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to partner with experienced management teams with proven success in energy supply markets." said Michael Siddique, Manager, Structured Energy Transactions for Shell Energy Europe Ltd.



Orbit Energy offers secure and easy online enrolment, and affordable electricity and gas supply throughout GB. For more information, visit the Orbit Energy website: http://www.orbitenergy.co.uk.



ABOUT ORBIT ENERGY



Orbit Energy supplies electricity and gas to homeowners and small businesses throughout Great Britain's deregulated energy markets. The company is a joint venture of Australian-based Energy Global Investments and US-based Genie Energy.



ABOUT SHELL ENERGY EUROPE LTD



Shell Energy Europe Ltd is one of the major energy supply businesses and a leading marketer and trader of energy commodities, including gas, power and environmental products. Shell Energy Europe Ltd's main trading office is in London.







