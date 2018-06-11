Puritan Rejects Competitor's Patent Infringement Claim

Company confident that COPAN complaint is without merit and will vigorously defend its product rights



GUILFORD, Maine, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puritan Medical Products Co., LLC--an American company with a worldwide reputation as a trusted manufacturer of swabs and single-use specimen collection devices--announced today that it unequivocally rejects a complaint alleging unfair competition and patent infringement filed by COPAN Italia S.p.A. and its U.S. subsidiary, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., in federal district court in Maine.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703607/Puritan_Medical_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703607/Puritan_Medical_Logo.jpg]



"We were surprised and highly disappointed by this action," said Terry Young, Puritan's General Manager & COO. "We are currently reviewing this unexpected complaint and preparing our response and potential counterclaims. Puritan is confident in its position and will continue routine operations to manufacture and supply all customers with its patented Puritan flock swab products."



Puritan has been producing quality medical products for nearly 100 years and currently holds 14 international patents for its flocked swab products.



"We have always competed fairly and ethically in the marketplace. We strongly believe that this claim is without merit and will vigorously defend our product rights," Young stated.



About Puritan



Puritan Medical Products Co., LLC, is an American company known worldwide as the trusted manufacturer of single-use products for the healthcare, diagnostic, forensic, critical environment, food safety, and drug manufacturing industries. Puritan manufactures all of its flocked swab products in their Guilford, ME, U.S. facility.



For More Information Contact Timothy Templet Executive VP of Global Sales tltemplet@puritanmedproducts.com [mailto:tltemplet@puritanmedproducts.com] +1.207.876.3311



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703607/Puritan_Medical_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703607/Puritan_Medical_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.puritanmedproducts.com/



