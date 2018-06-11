Italian Maestro Andrea Pirlo Teams Up With Football Superstars to Pick a Team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup(TM)

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





After Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia(TM) for the first time in over 60 years, Italian maestro and 2006 FIFA World Cup(TM) winner Andrea Pirlo has teamed up with McDelivery from Uber Eats to find an alternative nation to support this summer.



McDelivery from Uber Eats have enlisted eight football icons from around the globe to help find a #TeamForPirlo, as Andrea Pirlo gets ready to enjoy the tournament from the sidelines for the first time in sixteen years.



The all-star line-up includes FIFA World Cup(TM) winners Cafu (Brazil) and Marcel Desailly (France), alongside international legends Luis Hernandez and Jared Borgetti (Mexico), Harry Kewell (Australia), Rui Patricio (Portugal), Mashahiro Fukuda (Japan) and Alexandre Guimarães (Costa Rica).



The players have been pitching for Pirlo's support ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup(TM) group games which kick off in Russia later this week.



The #TeamForPirlo search got off to the worst possible start when Andrea stormed off set when asked by a hapless reporter whether he's looking forward to playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup(TM). Watch the video here [https://youtu.be/ost84Arj_gY ] .



Andrea Pirlo said: "For the first time I can remember, I was not looking forward to the FIFA World Cup this year. I thought 'No Italy, no party' but there is still a summer full of football for me to enjoy as a fan at home with McDelivery from Uber Eats.



"Without Italy at the tournament, I need a new team to support and I'm looking forward to meeting with some of the most respected footballers in history to help me make a decision!"



Football legends urge Pirlo to support their country



1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup winner and the most capped Brazilian in history, Cafu said: "Andrea and I are former teammates and he knows that the Samba Boys are the world's most skillfull team. Brazil is the only side that has qualified for every FIFA World Cup in history. After his beloved Italy, he knows there is only one choice. It's a simple decision for Andrea."



1998 FIFA World Cup winner Marcel Desailly said: "It's been 20 years since France's golden generation last won the FIFA World Cup, and this year I believe our new talented team will lift the trophy again. Pirlo if you want to back the winners, France is your team."



Harry Kewell, voted for by fans as Australia's greatest-ever footballer, said: "Andrea should take the opportunity to do something different this year and support an underdog, and there's no better underdog than the Aussies. I fancy us to get past the group stages this year and anything can happen from there. Join the best fans in the world and back the Socceroos!"



Mexico veteran Jared Borgetti said: "The goal I scored against Italy in the 2002 FIFA World Cup was voted one of the best ever, for that reason alone you should get behind Mexico." Former team mate and fellow Mexican veteran Luis Hernandez said: "Some of the most famous FIFA World Cup moments have taken place in Mexico - from 'the Hand of God' to our goal in the 1986 World Cup final. Practice your Mexican wave and get behind us."



Current Portugal goalkeeper, Rui Patricio, put it simply "Portugal is the most amazing country for you to discover. It's a pleasure to invite you to come visit us. P.S. Practice your golf and get behind us."



Masahiro Fukuda, who played 45 times for Japan, said "This is our sixth FIFA World Cup in a row, we finished top of our qualifying group. We have a chance to progress in the tournament, and with your luck and support, we think we can achieve great things!"



Finally, retired Costa Rica international Alexandre Guimarães said: "Costa Rica played against Italy in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and beat them. A player of Pirlo's caliber can never forget such an unthinkable loss especially in the FIFA World Cup. We will cause upsets again this year, get behind us Andrea."



McDelivery and Uber Eats partner to deliver during every game



With more than 3.2 billion people expected to tune in to watch the FIFA World Cup(TM) at home this year, McDonald's, the official FIFA World Cup(TM) Sponsor has partnered with Uber Eats to offer McDelivery in 26 countries for the first time ever during a FIFA World Cup.



2018 FIFA World Cup fans can download (App Store [https://itunes.apple.com ] or Google Play [https://play.google.com ]) the Uber Eats app to get their favourite McDonald's meals delivered direct to their door in less than 30 minutes for every game during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



About McDonald's:



McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in 120 markets around the world. Over 90 percent of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.



About McDelivery:



With over two decades of delivery experience, Asia and the Middle East, McDonald's is already one of the largest global delivery players. Around the world, McDonald's utilizes several different models for McDelivery including partnering with various third parties for order and delivery fulfillment. McDelivery is currently available from nearly 12,000 restaurants in 61 markets.



About Uber Eats:



Uber Eats is Uber's stand-alone meal delivery app that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride, whether you're at home, the office, or the park. Uber is leveraging its technology and expanding its driver partner network to help deliver food to hungry customers who can track their order, get an upfront delivery time, and use the same account they use to take rides. Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities, bringing millions of people the right food, for right now-at the tap of a button.



