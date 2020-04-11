Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

zaterdag 11 april 2020 02:00 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2774737-1&h=4106386589&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthdata.org%2Fcovid%2Fupdates&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthdata.org%2Fcovid%2Fupdates]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141750/IHME_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141750/IHME_Logo.jpg]


WHO:
Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation




WHAT: Press briefing on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage
related to COVID-19.




WHEN:
Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time)




WHERE:
Via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/764510612


Meeting ID: 764 510 612


Find your local number: https://washington.zoom.us/u/aeHPsYXShg


Meeting ID: 764 510 612



Contact:

Media@healthdata.org [mailto:Media@healthdata.org]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141750/IHME_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2774737-1&h=1107131054&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1141750%2FIHME_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1141750%2FIHME_Logo.jpg]

Web site: http://www.healthdata.org/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234