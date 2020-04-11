IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2774737-1&h=4106386589&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthdata.org%2Fcovid%2Fupdates&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthdata.org%2Fcovid%2Fupdates]



WHO:

Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation









WHAT: Press briefing on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage

related to COVID-19.









WHEN:

Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time)









WHERE:

Via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/764510612





Meeting ID: 764 510 612





Find your local number: https://washington.zoom.us/u/aeHPsYXShg





Contact:



Media@healthdata.org [mailto:Media@healthdata.org]



Web site: http://www.healthdata.org/



