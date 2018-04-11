Giift Loyalty Marketplace Captures China SME Market With Its Mobile Payment Enabled Loyalty App "CoolFen"

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



1k merchants and 1m users to join CoolFen App every month



Giift the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) confirmed the success of its mobile payment enabled loyalty solution for merchants since its launch in China a year ago. Over 1,000 merchants and 1m users are joining the App every month.



Giift's CoolFen App combines mobile payment technologies such as WeChat and Alipay with the most efficient single loyalty point technology for SMEs. In less than 5 seconds, mobile payment triggers registration, point issuing, point redemption and payment (for the user). It also activates merchant loyalty program with member and transaction details, data analytics, reports, as well as a set of very advanced marketing tools.



Of the company's recent milestone, Giift co-founder Pascal Xatart said, "Giift mobile payment enabled loyalty technology is critical to address the massive SME market. Our success in China highlights market convergence between mobile payment and loyalty, and will enable us to address non-China markets with the same technology".



About Giift.com: Giift Loyalty Marketplace enables your loyalty points, miles and gift cards to be exchanged with over 20,000 loyalty programs in more than 55 countries. Giift operates out of offices in New York, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, London, and serves over 1,700 business clients. Giift's business model is transaction based.



