Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Giift Loyalty Marketplace Captures China SME Market With Its Mobile Payment Enabled Loyalty App "CoolFen"

woensdag 11 april 2018 11:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

1k merchants and 1m users to join CoolFen App every month

Giift the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) confirmed the success of its mobile payment enabled loyalty solution for merchants since its launch in China a year ago. Over 1,000 merchants and 1m users are joining the App every month.

Giift's CoolFen App combines mobile payment technologies such as WeChat and Alipay with the most efficient single loyalty point technology for SMEs. In less than 5 seconds, mobile payment triggers registration, point issuing, point redemption and payment (for the user). It also activates merchant loyalty program with member and transaction details, data analytics, reports, as well as a set of very advanced marketing tools.

Of the company's recent milestone, Giift co-founder Pascal Xatart said, "Giift mobile payment enabled loyalty technology is critical to address the massive SME market. Our success in China highlights market convergence between mobile payment and loyalty, and will enable us to address non-China markets with the same technology".

About Giift.com: Giift Loyalty Marketplace enables your loyalty points, miles and gift cards to be exchanged with over 20,000 loyalty programs in more than 55 countries. Giift operates out of offices in New York, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, London, and serves over 1,700 business clients. Giift's business model is transaction based.

NB: CoolFen represents Giift technology and brand in Mainland China.



Contacts:
Pascal Xatart
pascal.xatart@giift.com
+44-747-0605-095



 

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234