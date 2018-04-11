Processia Strengthens its International Leadership and Becomes One of the Largest Specialized PLM Consulting and System Integration Firms

LAVAL, Quebec, HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands and PUNE, India, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Acquisition of NobleTek's PLM Global Consulting and Integration services team



Today, Processia Solutions announce the acquisition of Europe based NobleTek B.V. and India based NobleTek PLM Solutions Pvt. Ltd specializing, as it does, in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) consulting, system integration and managed services, thereby strengthening its international leadership and reach. The transaction was made possible thanks to the contribution of Processia's financial partners, notably the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.



Following this acquisition, Processia, which already has offices in Canada, France, the United States and Great Britain, will also be present in Netherlands, India and Sweden. By the end of 2018, Processia will have a team of more than 300 people specialized on PLM and The 3DEXPERIENCE(R) platform from Dassault Systèmes.



Representing another milestone in the company's growth plan, this acquisition strengthens Processia's positioning, expertise and competitiveness. Recognized for its unique and innovative expertise in process optimization and automation linked to integrated product development - a key industry 4.0 pillar - the complementarity of the two firms' expertise will expand Processia's ability to support large enterprise PLM platforms.



"Our combined forces will represent more than 300 people by year end, making us the leading specialized Consulting and System Integrator on The 3DEXPERIENCE(R) platform, allowing us to strengthen our position in the EuroNorth market (UK, Benelux and Nordics), qualify for more business in all markets and enhance our delivery capabilities. Both leadership teams understand what it takes to successfully integrate new talent, customers, offerings, and infrastructure into our company and, as such, leaders from both Processia and the NobleTek entities will work together closely on the integration process to ensure that it creates the greatest value for customers, employees, and shareholders," stated the CEO of Processia, Vincent Fraser.



Like the NobleTek entities, Processia works very closely with Dassault Systèmes, developer of The 3DEXPERIENCE(R) platform, a business experience platform that helps companies in their value creation process - from marketing to sales to engineering - and create differentiating consumer experiences. With a single, easy-to-use interface, it powers Industry Solution Experiences based on 3D design, analysis, simulation, and intelligence software in a collaborative, interactive environment.



"The greater adoption of the 3DExperience platform(R) requires significant expertise to guide our clients in their digital transformation, and Processia has the depth and positioning of experts we need in our partner ecosystem," said Laurent Blanchard, Executive Vice-President, Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations EMEAR, Alliances Strategy and Worldwide Geo Practices, Dassault Systèmes.



The NobleTek entities' parent company, Noble Technologies Corp. (NobleTek), based in the United States, will concentrate its focus on the Engineering Services business in the United States, which is focused on NC Programming, Composite Manufacturing and 3D Design for the aerospace industry.



About Processia:



Processia accelerates business transformation with its unique approach based on its specialized services in product lifecycle management (PLM)-which combines consulting, integration and managed services. It assists businesses in their search for innovation and added value with innovative solutions that simplify process management and optimize product development. A PLM industry leader with offices in Canada, France, Great Britain, India, Netherlands, Sweden and United States, Processia supports globally-active companies in various industries such as Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Consumer Goods and Retail and Lifesciences.



Processia is an official Consulting and System Integration partner of Dassault Systèmes.



