DataWalk Announces Software Solution That Uses Data to Identify People at Risk of Coronavirus

DataWalk demonstrates ability to use network analysis software to proactively identify both supercarriers and people at risk of contracting Coronavirus



WROCLAW, Poland, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataWalk, provider of the industry's most advanced intelligence analysis software, today announced that the company has demonstrated a solution that can proactively identify potential supercarriers, patients zero and people at risk of contracting Coronavirus.



By connecting and correlating vast amounts of data such as immigration records, individuals who are known to be affected, and anonymized cell phone data, DataWalk's network analysis technology can help identify:





-- Sources of infection: DataWalk can enable the identification of

potential super carriers who are often resistant to the disease

themselves and do not know that they can infect others.

-- People at risk: DataWalk can enable identification of people who may

have been infected through contact with a supercarrier, or with a person

who is currently diagnosed with a virus (e.g., was on the same flight,

in the same office, ate in the same restaurant, etc.).

-- Current and potential outbreaks.

By proactively identifying potential supercarriers and people at risk, appropriate medical services and precautions could then be taken to help minimize the spread of the virus. Details of the solution can be seen in a demonstration video [https://datawalk.com/datawalk-demo-identifying-people-at-risk-of-coronavirus/] published by the company.



"With our scalable network analysis software, we are one of the only companies in the world that has the technology to help systematically identify potential supercarriers and people at risk of contracting Coronavirus," said Pawel Wieczynski, DataWalk CEO for EMEA. "We are ready and able to help governments and other organizations around the world in their efforts to contain Coronavirus."



About DataWalk



DataWalk is a software platform for using network analysis technology to reveal patterns, relationships, and anomalies across large-scale, multi-source data. Using patented technologies combining a massively scalable big-data engine with user-friendly visual interfaces, DataWalk allows organizations to rapidly import and blend data from multiple sources into a singular data view using intuitive visualizations for faster intelligence-led decision-making. For more information see https://datawalk.com/. [https://datawalk.com/]



