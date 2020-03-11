Infosys Ranked as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Agile and DevOps Services

BENGALURU, India, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/] , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced that NelsonHall vendor evaluation and assessment tool (NEAT) has positioned Infosys as a Leader for its Agile and DevOps services. The report also calls out Infosys' ability to deliver immediate benefits to its Agile and DevOps services clients.



For the report, NelsonHall evaluated several vendors on their capabilities to deliver immediate benefit, meet future clients' requirements, and feedback from partners and clients. The report highlights Infosys' strength in offering tailored DevOps solutions, dedicated low code development practice, and a broad portfolio of accelerators, partnerships, and IP with a vast delivery network.



David McIntire, Research Director at NelsonHall, said, "Infosys has placed Agile and DevOps at the core of its services; incorporating it into nearly all client work while also transforming its own internal operations. Infosys' offerings, partnerships, and services positions it well to help clients develop closer alignment between IT and business and accelerate application time to market. These are the key values sought in the adoption of DevOps, Agile and low-code application development."



Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, "A strong DevOps and Agile foundation is crucial for successful digital transformation for our clients. DevOps and Agile being key to Infosys' digital strategy, we have built deep expertise and world-class solutions over the years, helping our clients in their digital journeys. Our excellent performance in the NelsonHall NEAT endorses our strong Agile DevOps services and its outcomes."



"At BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Software Development Platform (SDD) is used for developing thousands of micro to large-scale applications and for this, we wanted to deploy an auto-scaling Infrastructure on AWS Cloud that can handle millions of users across the world. Infosys leveraged its Agile and DevOps methodology and expertise, to automate build and deploy process which led to an overall 70 percent reduction in environment provisioning time, zero downtime and 100 percent improvement in recovery time objective. BSH is looking forward to extend this success to other areas and obtain more technical thought leadership from Infosys to drive the shape of our partnership in future," said Marc Schmidt, Head of SDD and GIT- ACI, BSH.



About Infosys



Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with Agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.



Safe Harbor



