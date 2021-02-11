Quad9 and SWITCH to Announce Global Privacy Initiative on February 17

ZURICH, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join us as Quad9 and SWITCH announce a new initiative that will inhibit the abuse of personal information and focus on protecting and improving consumer online privacy and security. The unique effort will secure cloud computing and the Domain Name System (DNS) as well as set a new privacy standard for Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world.



Additionally, the meeting will include a major announcement about the future of Quad9 as the organization looks to expand in 2021 and beyond.



Event Details



Date and Time: February 17, 2021 at 11am (CET)



Duration: 15 Minutes followed by questions and answers



Language: The press conference will be held in English



Venue: Online - https://swit.ch/quad9 [https://swit.ch/quad9]



Participants





-- Bill Woodcock, Chairman, Quad9

-- John Todd, General Manager, Quad9

-- Tom Kleiber, Managing Director, SWITCH

-- Martin Leuthold, Head of Security and Network, SWITCH

-- Florian Schütz, Federal Cybersecurity Delegate of Switzerland

About Quad9



Quad9 is a recursive DNS service providing cybersecurity protection against malware and phishing. As a not-for-profit organization, Quad9 and does not collect or resell personal data and provides a trusted service to individuals and organizations at no cost and with no contract. The organization was launched in 2017 and now is operational in more than 150 locations in 90 countries. Quad9 exists to improve end user protection and privacy worldwide in addition to promoting the stability and security of the Internet.



Learn more at https://www.quad9.net [https://www.quad9.net/]



About SWITCH



SWITCH is a trusted partner for digitalization issues that jointly concern the education, research and innovation community in Switzerland. The independent foundation helps universities and other partners take advantage of the possibilities of digitalization within and outside the academic world. SWITCH has been the registry for .ch and .li domain names since the early days of the internet. As one of Switzerland's centers of competence for security on the internet, SWITCH operates a multi-sector CERT providing services for universities, the domain registry, banks, industry, logistics and the energy sector.



Learn more at https://www.switch.ch [https://www.switch.ch/]



Contacts



For Quad9

Vrge Strategies, Adam Benson, adam@vrge.us [mailto:adam@vrge.us]



For SWITCH

SWITCH, Roland Eugster, press@SWITCH.ch [mailto:press@SWITCH.ch]



Web site: https://quad9.net/



