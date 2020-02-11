Zinnov Zones 2019 Rates Sonata Software as a Leader in Engineering R&D Services in Enterprise Software and Consumer Software Categories

BENGALURU, India , Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software is rated as a leader in Engineering R&D services by Zinnov Zones 2019 in enterprise software and consumer software categories. According to Zinnov, Sonata software is a leader across both enterprise and consumer software categories in the Zinnov Zones 2019 ratings. The firm has a robust software product engineering heritage with a platform led digital transformation focus. Its increasing onshore presence and investments in new age areas such as DevOpS and advanced analytics have further strengthened its position over the years.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088868/Zinnov_Zones_Sonata_Software.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088868/Zinnov_Zones_Sonata_Software.jpg ]



Zinnov Zones for Product Engineering Services is an annual rating from Zinnov for Global Technology Service Providers to assess the provider's capability in Engineering R&D Services. This year Zinnov evaluated 38 service providers across the globe and Sonata has been rated as a leader for its capability to perform concept to go to market, ability to foster innovation through IPs, and ability to handle ER&D services for large ISVs. Read more on Zinnov's ER&D services here [https://zinnovzones.com/E-R&D-Services?type=E%20RD%20Services&vertical=Overall&year=2019].



Srinivas Vuppala, Head of ISV and Cloud, Sonata Software said, "Sonata's leadership in Engineering R&D services by Zinnov is a recognition of our continuous endeavour in delivering best in class engineering and products through our unique platform engineering capabilities from our world-class development centres. Our unique approach through proprietary platforms and engineering tools ensures faster modernization for our customers in their ability to fulfil the digital demands of their end customers."



Learn more about Sonata's Engineering R&D services here [https://www.sonata-software.com/microsites/product-engineering-services].



