Amazfit Showcases its Vision for Fitness Tech and Wearables at CES 2021

Amazfit introduces a series of category-redefining products, ushering in a golden age of health and technology



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the smart wearables market, takes this year's all-digital CES by storm, introducing a slew of innovative products and technologies across multiple categories. Amazfit's exciting new product line includes the latest additions to the GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, through the ultra-stylish Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches - which feature cutting-edge health and fitness features.



Also showcased is the super light and versatile Amazfit Bip U Series of fitness-oriented smartwatches; the retro-chic Amazfit Neo with advanced modern features; the ergonomic noise-masking Amazfit ZenBuds earbuds with curated sounds for both work and rest, along with smart real-time sleep monitoring functions; the immersive and dynamic Amazfit PowerBuds with a professional sports sound system for stunning sound; the foldable Amazfit AirRun treadmill with surround sound speakers and minimalist design; the Amazfit Smart Scale that puts holistic health data at your feet; and the futuristic Amazfit X watch with an extra-wide AMOLED high-definition 3D curved screen.



Amazfit's theme for CES 2021, "Stronger, Together", highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to offering consumers effective products and services in the wearable market, and is more relevant than ever during a global health pandemic.



See the Amazfit line of products during the all-digital CES, January 11-14, at amazfit.com [https://www.amazfit.com/en/].



Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e: The Perfect Combination of Style and Health



Representing fitness for all, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e join the Amazfit GTS 2 mini as the newest members of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, which is headed up by the classic essential Amazfit GTR 2 and the GTS 2, where style meets health.



Based on the GTR 2, Amazfit will also launch the GTR 2 LTE later this year, which will feature 4G network connection for unprecedented levels of smartwatch communication.



Amazfit Bip U Series: Your First Step into Smart Fitness



The Amazfit Bip U Series features a large, 1.43-inch color screen so you can enjoy a bigger and clearer view of your important information.



You can also talk to Amazon Alexa([1]) on your Amazfit Bip U Pro - ask questions, get translations, set alarms and timers, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.





[1] Only Amazfit Bip U Pro supports Alexa.

Alexa will only be available in American

English at launch. Alexa is not available

in all countries/regions, and additional

languages will be supported by subsequent

OTA updates. To see the countries/

regions availability, languages

supported, as well as how to activate and

use Alexa on your Amazfit Bip U Pro,

please visit







Amazfit Neo: Retro Look with Advanced Features



The Amazfit Neo features a four-sided screen, equipped with four physical buttons and a design that provides the perfect balance of style and versatile functionality, for a unique blend of retro design and modern features.



Amazfit ZenBuds: Fits Right So You Can Sleep Tight



Amazfit ZenBuds are smart, noise-masking earbuds which reduce distracting noises and can play soothing sounds to block out the outside world, helping you to relax, meditate, or focus on work without distraction, and fall asleep at night effortlessly. When worn to bed, these intelligent earbuds can also detect when you're asleep and automatically stop playing sounds to avoid waking you up, and the smart sleep monitoring function will analyze your sleep quality each night, helping you form healthy sleeping habits.



Amazfit PowerBuds: Dynamic Sound for Every Workout



Amazfit PowerBuds bring stunning sound to your ears through the professional sports sound system, making your workouts more immersive and dynamic. These earbuds are equipped with a PPG optical sensor to precisely monitor your heart rate and keep you informed of your workout status. You also get voice notifications when your heart rate exceeds the pre-set warning value, delivering a safer and more effective experience.



Amazfit AirRun: Experience the Freedom of an Outdoor Run--Inside Your Home



The Amazfit AirRun features an extra-wide running belt that puts most home treadmills to shame. At 500 millimeters in width and 1,300 millimeters in length, the running belt compares favorably with most commercial treadmills, offering a wider running space and delivering the stability and openness of outdoor running.



Amazfit Smart Scale: Holistic Health Data at Your Feet



With its high-precision data processing chip, the Amazfit Smart Scale provides metrics for 16 body health indicators based on the basic information you enter, to help you easily understand your overall physical condition. The Amazfit Smart Scale is equipped with a high-precision G-shaped sensor, which is sensitive enough to detect minor weight changes of up to 50 grams, meaning it can show changes in your weight even if you only drink a cup of water.



Amazfit X: The Future Is Now



Representing a technological breakthrough in smart wearable devices, the new standard in smartwatches has arrived. The revolutionary design of the Amazfit X concept watch, featuring a button-free design with a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display, a titanium alloy uni-body, and the self-developed BioTracker(TM) 2 PPG optical sensor, allows you to fit more of what's important to you on your wrist.



