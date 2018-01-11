Tanla Solutions Firewalls India's Leading Telco From Fraudulent International SMS Transactions

HYDERABAD, India, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Tanla Solutions, one of the largest Cloud Communication providers in the world, processing over 90 Billion business communications annually, announces commercial deployment of its international long-distance SMS Hub with a leading mobile operator in India.



The hub is a benefit rich, integrated and regulatory compliant platform developed, deployed in record time and managed by Tanla for monetizing international SMS. It offers an all-inclusive SMS firewall, carriage and termination service delivered via a single connection to a centralized hub deployed in the telco network.



Tanla's next generation SMS Hub platform underpinned by a best-in-class telecom network significantly improves customer experience by speedy delivery of messages. The intelligence of the platform ensures prioritization of delivery for time sensitive messages like OTPs, thereby resulting in multi-fold increase in conversion rates of transactions and user acquisitions.



"With the deployment of the international long-distance hub, Tanla and our partner Telco together have enabled businesses with a cost-effective and delivery efficient service ecosystem thereby creating a stronger value for enterprises and rich-experience for mobile subscribers," said Tanla CMD Uday Reddy.



International long-distance SMS Hub is expected to further strengthen Tanla and the Telco's market positioning, optimizing network resources and generating additional revenues from international SMS traffic terminating into India.



About Tanla:



Tanla started its journey as the new millennium set in with a small group of mobile messaging experts, with base in Hyderabad, India, to create a world-class messaging service.



Today, Tanla is a global leader in its domain as one of the largest Cloud Communication providers, handling over 90 bn business communications annually.



Tanla is innovating the way world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease and simplicity of Cloud Communication solutions, adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.



Tanla is a public limited company listed on leading Indian stock exchanges .







